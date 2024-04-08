Solar eclipse 2024 live updates: when to watch, weather forecasts and more

Tyler Hanson watches the sun moments before the total eclipse in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (John Minchillo/AP)

Total solar eclipse day is finally here, as millions of people across North America prepare to turn their gaze upward to witness the most highly anticipated celestial event in recent years.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico’s Pacific coast, with the moon slipping between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. It will then continue along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

(Thumbnail photo: The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Cerulean, Ky., on Aug. 21, 2017. Timothy D. Easley/AP)