Solar eclipse 2024 live updates: when to watch, weather forecasts and more

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
Tyler Hanson watches the sun moments before the total eclipse in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler Hanson watches the sun moments before the total eclipse in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (John Minchillo/AP)

Total solar eclipse day is finally here, as millions of people across North America prepare to turn their gaze upward to witness the most highly anticipated celestial event in recent years.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico’s Pacific coast, with the moon slipping between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. It will then continue along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here's the latest eclipse weather forecast for cities in the path of totality

    About a dozen photographers with tripods and camera gear line an observation deck at Niagara Falls.
    Photographers in Niagara Falls, N.Y., get into position early in the morning in preparation for the solar eclipse later today. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

    The total solar eclipse is now mere hours away, and local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality suggest that viewing the highly anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some but less so for others.

    Here are the latest weather forecasts for April 8 in popular places along the path of totality, courtesy of Yahoo Weather and the National Weather Service.

    📍Austin, Texas

    • Mostly cloudy with a high near 80°F.

    • Cloud cover: 76%

    • Chance of rain: 56%

    📍Dallas

    • Showers with a high near 81°F.

    • Cloud cover: 63%

    • Chance of rain: 56%

    📍Little Rock

    • Partly cloudy with a high near 82°F.

    • Cloud cover: 16%

    • Chance of rain: 70%

    📍Indianapolis

    • Mostly sunny with a high near 74°F.

    • Cloud cover: 34%

    • Chance of rain: 11%

    📍Cleveland

    • Partly cloudy with a high near 65°F.

    • Cloud cover: 38%

    • Chance of rain: 51%

    📍Buffalo, N.Y.

    • Mostly cloudy with a high near 60°F.

    • Cloud cover: 87%

    • Chance of rain: 40%

    📍Burlington, Vt.

    • Mostly sunny with a high near 62°F.

    • Cloud cover: 38%

    • Chance of rain: 0%

    📍Caribou, Maine

    • Sunny with a high near 57°F.

    • Cloud cover: 3%

    • Chance of rain: 0%

  • Kelsey Weekman

    A guide to watching today's total solar eclipse safely

    Yahoo health and wellness writer Natalie Rahhal created a guide to safely watching the eclipse, from the importance of wearing eclipse glasses to making sure you’ve got the right pair.

    👀 What can looking at a solar eclipse do to your vision?

    Looking directly at the eclipse can do the same damage to your eyes as looking directly at the sun on a perfectly clear day. What makes an eclipse a more dangerous time for eye injuries, though, is that the sky and the surroundings will look dark during it. In reality, the sun’s ultraviolet rays are every bit as powerful from behind the moon.

    😎 How can you safely watch the solar eclipse?

    There’s really only one “do” for watching the solar eclipse, and lots of don’ts. The most important must-do is to watch through solar eclipse glasses. These are specially designed spectacles that are thousands — yes, thousands — of times darker than regular sunglasses, according to NASA.

    Read more from Rahhal at Yahoo.

  • Caitlin Dickson

    How to photograph the eclipse without damaging your smartphone camera

    Anyone hoping to capture a photograph of Monday’s solar eclipse might want to consider purchasing a special solar filter for their smartphone — or even an extra pair of eclipse glasses.

    Like your eyes, the lens on your smartphone camera can also be damaged if pointed directly at the sun.

    Fortunately, special filters for smartphone cameras do exist, like the one invented by Doug Duncan, an eclipse chaser and former Hubble Space Telescope astronomer, and manufactured by American Paper Optics, a company that makes eclipse glasses. Though, according to NASA, holding a pair of ISO-certified eclipse glasses over the camera’s lens will also work.

    The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has a number of tips for photographing the eclipse on your smartphone, but it also encourages putting the camera away and just enjoying the show.

    “No matter how good your photographs, they won’t do justice to the real thing,” the AAS writes on its website. “So make sure you take the time to see totality with your own eyes.”

  • David Artavia

    AAA issues warnings for those traveling for the eclipse

    A long line of bumper-to-bumper traffic inches along on Highway 97 near La Pine, Ore.
    A long line of bumper-to-bumper traffic inches along on Highway 97 near La Pine, Ore., in August 2017 as visitors travel home one day after the total solar eclipse. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

    The American Automobile Association (AAA), which insures drivers across the country, has issued a series of warnings for anyone on the road in major cities in the path of totality:

    • Keep your vehicle’s headlights on.

    • Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

    • Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.

    • Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

    • Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

    • Exit the roadway, and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.

    • Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky!

    In a March press release, AAA revealed that rental car company Hertz saw a 3000% increase for rentals on April 6. Being mindful about your time on the road is crucial: “Remember, this is also spring break for many families, so there will be extra travelers moving about that weekend,” the company said.

    AAA booking data showed that Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, are the most popular cities along the path of totality, while Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., are also considered “top eclipse-viewing destinations.”

  • David Artavia

    Where will the weather be best for viewing?

    Four people crouch behind telescopes on tripods, looking up toward a clouded sky.
    Clouds and rain may impede viewing in some areas during Monday's eclipse. (Dave Caulkin/AP)

    The areas with the best chance of a clear view of the eclipse are across northern New England as well as in northern Arkansas and central Indiana, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    That includes cities near Caribou, Maine, where the National Weather Service is expecting “mainly sunny skies” with a high of 58 degrees and only 5% cloud coverage; and Burlington, Vt., which is expecting partly sunny skies and 7% cloud coverage.

    According to Yahoo Weather, there is a 65% chance of rain on Monday in Austin, Texas, and a 75% chance in Dallas. Austin will also have 80% cloud coverage while Dallas will have 66%, which may impede viewing in both cities. The same goes for Buffalo, N.Y., which is expecting 79% cloud coverage, and Cleveland, Ohio, with 65% cloud coverage.

    Indianapolis, Ind. and Little Rock, Ark. have a slightly better chance to witness the eclipse in all its glory, with 33% and 32% respective cloud coverage.

    Read more: Eclipse weather forecast: From Texas to Maine, what conditions you should expect on Monday

  • David Artavia

    What makes this different from 2017's eclipse?

    People wear eclipse glasses while looking up, apparently in awe.
    Students from Muchin College Prep react as the solar eclipse emerges from behind clouds in Millennium Park in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2017. (Alexandra Wimley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

    Joe Westlake, director of NASA’s heliophysics division, said that more Americans will be able to see Monday's eclipse than the one that took place in 2017, which only experienced 100% totality in “fairly uninhabited” areas of the United States.

    This one, however, “hits large cities like San Antonio, Dallas, and through Arkansas, Cleveland, Indianapolis and all the way into Vermont,” he told Yahoo News. Not to mention, the path of totality will be nearly 60% wider this time, and the eclipse itself will last much longer, with nearly four minutes of 100% totality in Dallas and Cleveland.

    “There's over 30 million Americans within the path of the eclipse’s totality,” Westlake said of today’s event. “There's another 150-plus million within a 200-mile drive of getting there. I think a lot of people across the U.S. are going to do that, which should have a big impact [on cities].”

(Thumbnail photo: The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Cerulean, Ky., on Aug. 21, 2017. Timothy D. Easley/AP)