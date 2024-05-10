Trees, signs, power lines down as severe weather moves through Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Action News Jax is receiving reports of damage and issues on the roadways as severe weather moves through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The First Alert Weather Team told you early this morning that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the area until noon.

Interstate 295 traffic was snarled on the West Beltway due to branches in the road on I-295 southbound between Pritchard and Commonwealth Roads.

USE CAUTION: Branches on road in Duval County on I-295 W South, between Pritchard and Commonwealth. Right lane blocked @MikeFirstAlert @CSimmaWX #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/hI4pxUDaDl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 10, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On the I-295 East Beltway, two lanes of the Dames Point Bridge northbound were blocked due to a truck on its side:

USE CAUTION: Crash with injuries -- A truck is on its side on the Dames Point Bridge on NB I-295, blocking two lanes @CSimmaWX @MikeFirstAlert #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/Mi7e5a9RyN — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 10, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In the Riverview neighborhood of Jacksonville, neighbors told us that trees went down on Clyde Drive just south of Soutel Drive.

Tree down on Clyde Drive in Jacksonville

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach, where trees and power lines are down:

Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

Power line down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

On X, a viewer sent Action News Jax photos of a tree in their yard in Mandarin.

We had one strong burst of wind here Mandarin and this is the result. Good size tree came down in my yard. pic.twitter.com/RBHETys9P5 — End Alzheimer's Racing (@ENDALZRacing) May 10, 2024

We will continue monitoring damage and traffic reports throughout the day and will bring you the latest on air and on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

PHOTOS: Trees, power lines, signs blown down as storms move through Jacksonville area

You can send us photos of what you’re seeing in your neighborhood by uploading photos to the module below:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.