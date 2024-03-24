Live updates: Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm alert issued in parts of Oklahoma

Meteorologists are tracking severe thunderstorms moving through western Oklahoma. The National Weather Service in Norman confirmed a severe storm that produced a tornado in Texas is moving at 45 mph northeast toward Sayre and Elk City.

A quick update regarding when severe thunderstorms are expected today. Added a 3rd section to south central and southeast Oklahoma where storms may linger into the overnight hours. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/4IuYIImRMP — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 24, 2024

Weather alerts: Tornado watch, tornado warnings issued

What to do when there's a tornado watch

Be prepared — tornadoes are possible in and around the area mentioned in the watch. Be ready to act quickly.

NWS:How to prepare for a tornado

What to do when there's a tornado warning

Take action now. A warning means someone saw a tornado or one was indicated by weather radar. Under a tornado warning, there's imminent danger to life and property. Everyone should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

Live radar Oklahoma weather

Live Oklahoma power outages map

See live updates on how spring weather is impacting OGE power.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Updates: Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm alert in Oklahoma