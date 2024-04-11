Live updates: Tornado Watch issued for parts of Central Florida

WFTV’s team of meteorologists is monitoring the possibility for severe weather in the Channel 9 viewing area on Thursday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

You can follow updates throughout the day here.

7:40 a.m. update:

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for the following Central Florida counties:

Volusia

Flagler

Lake

Sumter

Marion

Polk

READ: TODAY: Wind advisory issued as heavy rain, lightning & strong gusts approach Central Florida

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: