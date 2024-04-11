Live updates: Tornado Watch issued for parts of Central Florida
WFTV’s team of meteorologists is monitoring the possibility for severe weather in the Channel 9 viewing area on Thursday.
7:40 a.m. update:
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for the following Central Florida counties:
Volusia
Flagler
Lake
Sumter
Marion
Polk
