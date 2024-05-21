Live updates: National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Lincoln County
A tornado watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for Lincoln County, according to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls.
The watch includes Clay and Union counties and extends down into Iowa and Nebraska.
Tornado watch vs. tornado warning
A watch simply means the atmosphere has enough elements in it or has the right conditions to potentially produce whatever the watch was issued for, while a warning means that instance is happening right now.
This watch comes amid a series of storms expected to move through the area, bringing a potential of up to 3 inches of rain to parts of southeastern South Dakota, according to the NWS.
More: Sioux Falls could experience heavy rain through Tuesday. Here’s what to expect
Wind advisory in effect for Sioux Falls area
A wind advisory will also be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, the NWS states.
Large hail, possibly egg-sized, along with damaging winds up to 70 mph and flash flooding are possible threats as a another round of storms moves through the area between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday, NWS predicts.
For more updates, refresh this page and stay with the argusleader.com as severe weather develops.
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls weather: Hail, damaging winds possible Tuesday afternoon