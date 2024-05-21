Live updates: National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Lincoln County

A tornado watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for Lincoln County, according to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls.

The watch includes Clay and Union counties and extends down into Iowa and Nebraska.

A graphic by the National Weather Service shows a tornado watch Tuesday, May 21, 2024, for Lincoln County.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning

A watch simply means the atmosphere has enough elements in it or has the right conditions to potentially produce whatever the watch was issued for, while a warning means that instance is happening right now.

This watch comes amid a series of storms expected to move through the area, bringing a potential of up to 3 inches of rain to parts of southeastern South Dakota, according to the NWS.

Wind advisory in effect for Sioux Falls area

A wind advisory will also be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, the NWS states.

Large hail, possibly egg-sized, along with damaging winds up to 70 mph and flash flooding are possible threats as a another round of storms moves through the area between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday, NWS predicts.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls weather: Hail, damaging winds possible Tuesday afternoon