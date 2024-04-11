Live updates: Much of Florida under tornado watch as strong storms move through

A powerful storm system continues to move through North Florida Thursday morning.

The threat also includes the peninsula of Florida, and a tornado watch has been issued for a large section of the state until 3 p.m.

After dropping up to 9 inches of rain, the storm left behind flooded roads and downed trees in Leon County. "Multiple water rescues" also were reported in the area overnight.

Forecasters warned in advance the storms had the potential to bring tornadoes, hail and damaging winds as they moved down the state ahead of a cold front.

Here's the latest on what's happening, including power outages and weather alerts.

Tornado warning issued for three Florida cities

7:48 a.m.: A tornado warning has been issued until 8 a.m. for Live Oak, Houston and Wellborn.

Radar indicated a tornado. Pea-size hail is possible.

Tornado watch issued until 3 p.m. for large portion of Florida

7:33 a.m.: A tornado watch has been issued until 3 p.m. for a large portion of Florida, according to the National Weather Service, Tampa Bay.

The tornado watch includes the east coast's Volusia and and Flagler counties.

Possible threats include: a couple of tornadoes, isolated hail up to quarter size, scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Squall line moves into Northeast Florida, Tornadoes possible

The squall line continues to push through SE GA and has moved into NE FL. Severe storm risk shifts west to east through the day with pockets of of heavy rainfall and flooding. Winds outside of t-storms of 35 to 45 mph, t-storm gusts of 50-70 mph & a couple tornadoes possible. pic.twitter.com/vaJFdW1ieT — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) April 11, 2024

7:21 a.m.: A squall line continues to push through Southeast Georgia and has moved into Northeast Florida. Severe storm risk shifts west to east through the day with pockets of of heavy rainfall and flooding. Winds outside of thunderstorms estimated at 35 to 45 mph. Thunderstorm gusts could reach 50 to 70 mph. A couple of tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Power outages for Duval County, Northwest Florida

