Live updates: Ex-teacher Arin Hankerd to be sentenced today

Arin Hankerd, the former Volusia County teacher accused of having sexual relations with two students, will be sentenced today.

Hankerd, 43, was a teacher at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show. Hankerd had sexual activity with the girl various times at Atlantic High School, including in his classroom and in a gymnasium storage room.

Hankerd faces a minimum sentence of 18.6 years in prison and a maximum of 186 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Live: Ex-Volusia teacher to be sentenced on student sex charges