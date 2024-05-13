Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 12th at 10:48 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 12th at 8:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 12th at 11:17 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.34 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 12th at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.