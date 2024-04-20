Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between K-7 and South Woodland Street.

The report was issued Friday at 7:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound K-10

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and South Woodland Street.

The impacted road section is 1.00 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:27 p.m.

