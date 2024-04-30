Gov. DeSantis announces Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday while speaking in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new tax holiday during his stop in Tampa Tuesday.

Speaking at the Tampa Bay History Center, DeSantis said the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will run from July 1 to July 31.

The governor said the tax holiday will cover a number of outdoor items including fishing equipment, outdoor recreation equipment, admissions to state parks and, museums sales.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday removes sales taxes from the following items:

Boating and water activity supplies:

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

Museums, including annual passes

State parks, including annual passes

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances

Earlier today, DeSantis stopped in Naples to announce the waiving of admission fees for Florida state parks during Memorial Day Weekend.

The governor was joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and President and CEO of Visit Florida Dana Young at Smithsonian-affiliate history museum.

