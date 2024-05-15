Live election results: 6th Congressional District

When U.S. Rep. David Trone announced he was running for the Senate, candidates from both parties seemed to come out of the woodwork seeking to vie for his House seat.

There were seven Republicans and 16 Democrats on the ballot for the 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Washington, Frederick, Allegany and Garrett counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Members of the House of Representatives served for two-year terms. The salary for most representatives is $174,000 per year; House majority and minority leaders are paid $193,400 and the Speaker's salary is $223,500.

With early voting and mail-in ballots counted, here are the latest results, district-wide:

Democratic Candidates

(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)

Name

Party

Early Voting

Election Day

Mail-In Ballot

Provisional

Total

Percentage

Peter Choharis

Democratic

79

65

118

0

262

1.42%

George Gluck

Democratic

38

59

59

0

156

0.84%

Geoffrey Grammer

Democratic

56

52

119

0

227

1.23%

Ashwani Jain

Democratic

529

490

415

0

1,434

7.76%

Lesley J. Lopez

Democratic

260

194

331

0

785

4.25%

Tekesha A. Martinez

Democratic

436

492

611

0

1,539

8.32%

April McClain Delaney

Democratic

2,764

2,054

2,767

0

7,585

41.02%

Stephen R. McDow, II

Democratic

18

36

43

0

97

0.52%

Mohammad S. Mozumder

Democratic

96

81

69

0

246

1.33%

Adrian Petrus

Democratic

20

26

21

0

67

0.36%

Joel Rubin

Democratic

68

70

148

0

286

1.55%

Laurie-Anne Sayles

Democratic

281

102

224

0

607

3.28%

Joe Vogel

Democratic

1,751

1,716

1,219

0

4,686

25.34%

Destiny Drake West

Democratic

124

89

95

0

308

1.67%

Kiambo "Bo" White

Democratic

43

63

27

0

133

0.72%

Altimont Mark Wilks

Democratic

26

32

14

0

72

0.39%

Totals

6,589

5,621

6,280

0

18,490

100.00%

Republican

(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)

Name

Party

Early Voting

Election Day

Mail-In Ballot

Provisional

Total

Percentage

Dan Cox

Republican

2,117

3,865

756

0

6,738

28.52%

Chris Hyser

Republican

168

269

217

0

654

2.77%

Neil C. Parrott

Republican

3,560

6,450

1,850

0

11,860

50.19%

Todd A. Puglisi

Republican

41

66

50

0

157

0.66%

Mariela Roca

Republican

934

1,355

294

0

2,583

10.93%

Tom Royals

Republican

419

338

82

0

839

3.55%

Brenda J. Thiam

Republican

266

299

232

0

797

3.37%

Totals

7,505

12,642

3,481

0

23,628

100.00%

