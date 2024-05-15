Live election results: 6th Congressional District

When U.S. Rep. David Trone announced he was running for the Senate, candidates from both parties seemed to come out of the woodwork seeking to vie for his House seat.

There were seven Republicans and 16 Democrats on the ballot for the 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Washington, Frederick, Allegany and Garrett counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Members of the House of Representatives served for two-year terms. The salary for most representatives is $174,000 per year; House majority and minority leaders are paid $193,400 and the Speaker's salary is $223,500.

With early voting and mail-in ballots counted, here are the latest results, district-wide:

Democratic Candidates

(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Peter Choharis Democratic 79 65 118 0 262 1.42% George Gluck Democratic 38 59 59 0 156 0.84% Geoffrey Grammer Democratic 56 52 119 0 227 1.23% Ashwani Jain Democratic 529 490 415 0 1,434 7.76% Lesley J. Lopez Democratic 260 194 331 0 785 4.25% Tekesha A. Martinez Democratic 436 492 611 0 1,539 8.32% April McClain Delaney Democratic 2,764 2,054 2,767 0 7,585 41.02% Stephen R. McDow, II Democratic 18 36 43 0 97 0.52% Mohammad S. Mozumder Democratic 96 81 69 0 246 1.33% Adrian Petrus Democratic 20 26 21 0 67 0.36% Joel Rubin Democratic 68 70 148 0 286 1.55% Laurie-Anne Sayles Democratic 281 102 224 0 607 3.28% Joe Vogel Democratic 1,751 1,716 1,219 0 4,686 25.34% Destiny Drake West Democratic 124 89 95 0 308 1.67% Kiambo "Bo" White Democratic 43 63 27 0 133 0.72% Altimont Mark Wilks Democratic 26 32 14 0 72 0.39% Totals 6,589 5,621 6,280 0 18,490 100.00%

Republican

(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox Republican 2,117 3,865 756 0 6,738 28.52% Chris Hyser Republican 168 269 217 0 654 2.77% Neil C. Parrott Republican 3,560 6,450 1,850 0 11,860 50.19% Todd A. Puglisi Republican 41 66 50 0 157 0.66% Mariela Roca Republican 934 1,355 294 0 2,583 10.93% Tom Royals Republican 419 338 82 0 839 3.55% Brenda J. Thiam Republican 266 299 232 0 797 3.37% Totals 7,505 12,642 3,481 0 23,628 100.00%

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Live election results: 6th Congressional District