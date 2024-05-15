Live election results: 6th Congressional District
When U.S. Rep. David Trone announced he was running for the Senate, candidates from both parties seemed to come out of the woodwork seeking to vie for his House seat.
There were seven Republicans and 16 Democrats on the ballot for the 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Washington, Frederick, Allegany and Garrett counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.
Members of the House of Representatives served for two-year terms. The salary for most representatives is $174,000 per year; House majority and minority leaders are paid $193,400 and the Speaker's salary is $223,500.
With early voting and mail-in ballots counted, here are the latest results, district-wide:
Democratic Candidates
(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)
Name
Party
Early Voting
Election Day
Mail-In Ballot
Provisional
Total
Percentage
Peter Choharis
Democratic
79
65
118
0
262
1.42%
George Gluck
Democratic
38
59
59
0
156
0.84%
Geoffrey Grammer
Democratic
56
52
119
0
227
1.23%
Ashwani Jain
Democratic
529
490
415
0
1,434
7.76%
Lesley J. Lopez
Democratic
260
194
331
0
785
4.25%
Tekesha A. Martinez
Democratic
436
492
611
0
1,539
8.32%
April McClain Delaney
Democratic
2,764
2,054
2,767
0
7,585
41.02%
Stephen R. McDow, II
Democratic
18
36
43
0
97
0.52%
Mohammad S. Mozumder
Democratic
96
81
69
0
246
1.33%
Adrian Petrus
Democratic
20
26
21
0
67
0.36%
Joel Rubin
Democratic
68
70
148
0
286
1.55%
Laurie-Anne Sayles
Democratic
281
102
224
0
607
3.28%
Joe Vogel
Democratic
1,751
1,716
1,219
0
4,686
25.34%
Destiny Drake West
Democratic
124
89
95
0
308
1.67%
Kiambo "Bo" White
Democratic
43
63
27
0
133
0.72%
Altimont Mark Wilks
Democratic
26
32
14
0
72
0.39%
Totals
6,589
5,621
6,280
0
18,490
100.00%
Republican
(80 of 213 election day precincts reported)
Name
Party
Early Voting
Election Day
Mail-In Ballot
Provisional
Total
Percentage
Dan Cox
Republican
2,117
3,865
756
0
6,738
28.52%
Chris Hyser
Republican
168
269
217
0
654
2.77%
Neil C. Parrott
Republican
3,560
6,450
1,850
0
11,860
50.19%
Todd A. Puglisi
Republican
41
66
50
0
157
0.66%
Mariela Roca
Republican
934
1,355
294
0
2,583
10.93%
Tom Royals
Republican
419
338
82
0
839
3.55%
Brenda J. Thiam
Republican
266
299
232
0
797
3.37%
Totals
7,505
12,642
3,481
0
23,628
100.00%
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Live election results: 6th Congressional District