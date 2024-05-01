LIVE: Brendan Depa set to be sentenced today in Flagler County

Brendan Depa, the former Matanzas High School student recorded in a viral video beating a teacher's aide, will be sentenced today at a hearing set to start at 1:30 p.m. at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Depa, 18, has pleaded no contest to the charge of aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, 2023, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral and drew international attention.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: LIVE UPDATES: Brendan Depa sentencing in Matanzas attack