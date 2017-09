From Redbook

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff welcomed a new member to the family Sunday when she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Ember Jean Roloff. According to Us Weekly, Roloff and her husband Jeremy-one of the oldest Roloff children, along with his twin brother Zach-were more than excited to meet their new baby girl, who was born at 9:40 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.