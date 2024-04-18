Litter clean-up coming to Highway 3 through corridor near Gorst

The Highway 3 corridor approaching Gorst will experience traffic delays Sunday, as one lane closes to accommodate a highway cleanup project announced by Kitsap County Public Works.

Traffic slowdowns are anticipated through Gorst all day Sunday, but for a reason most drivers will appreciate: Kitsap County Public Works is leading a highway litter cleanup project, with more help on the way this year funded by a $60,000 grant to clean up the highway corridor, the department announced on Wednesday.

Crews are scheduled to be working along Highway 3 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 21, according to a county announcement. The southbound right lane will be closed between Highway 304 (Charleston Beach Road) and the railroad overpass near the exit to West Belfair Valley Road. The left lane will remain open to traffic.

As the dirtiest section of highway in the county, county officials have been advocating for a Gorst corridor cleanup since October 2023. WSDOT has authorized funding for the work this month. The litter removal will be performed by WSDOT and Kitsap County employees.

In addition, Kitsap County has received a grant for $60,000 to help clean up highway ramps. This comes from the Washington State’s Department of Ecology Ramp Litter Cleanup Grant, which Kitsap County had applied for last year. The county will prioritize the ramps based on the amount of litter at each ramp.

The ramp cleanup will begin as soon as WSDOT permits the work.

