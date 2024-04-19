Lithuania Says Two Detained in Poland Over Navalny Ally Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Polish authorities had detained two people over an attack on an ally of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in the Baltic nation’s capital last month.

Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer near his home in Vilnius in what the authorities suspected was a politically motivated incident.

“I have discussed this with Polish President Andrzej Duda and thanked him for the excellent cooperation,” Nauseda said Friday, according to the BNS news service. “After the procedural steps are completed soon, these individuals will be handed over to Lithuania.”

A spokesperson for the National Public Prosecutor’s Office in Poland declined to comment on the case.

In a post on social media platform X, Volkov thanked the Lithuanian authorities for their “tremendous work.”

--With assistance from Natalia Ojewska.

