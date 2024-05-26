List: 6 training programs in NYC helping New Yorkers gain jobs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Small Business Services wants you to be trained for the job of your dreams.

There are currently six programs that are recruiting qualified candidates:

First Course NYC

First Course NYC is an eight-week program that prepares you to be hired inside a kitchen. The program provides hands-on training that allows you to earn the NYC Food Protection Certificate.

You can learn more about this program by attending the information session here.

Future Code: Diversifying the Future of Web Development in NYC

Future Code is a 37-week training program aimed at helping New Yorkers gain a job in the tech industry. To be qualified, New Yorkers must have “limited or no prior experience with the basics of coding, no paid professional web development or similar experience and do not have a Computer Science degree,” according to the website.

You can learn more and apply here.

Healthcare Finance and Operations

Previously, the Medical Billing training program and the Healthcare Finance and Operations program partnered with several organizations in New York’s medical industry. The free six-month program will prepare New Yorkers for an entry-level position within the healthcare industry, according to the program’s website.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Made in NY PA Training Program

The Made in NY PA Training Program aims to provide low-income New Yorkers with training that leads to jobs within the city’s post-production industry. To qualify, you must attend an information session here.

NCLEX-RN Preparation for Foreign-Trained Nurses

The NCLEX-RN Preparation for Foreign-Trained Nurses training program assists people who work as nurses in their home countries in passing the New York State Registered Nurse exam. The program offers part-time training at LaGuardia Community College and full-time at Lehman College. For more information on how to apply, click here.

NYC °CoolRoofs

NYC °CoolRoofs is a program aimed at helping New York City reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. Under this program, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to participate in a 10—to 11-week training program that provides experience in making city rooftops energy efficient.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Jobs NYC is a new website that aims to make jobs more accessible. The portal is part of a three-pronged plan outlined by Mayor Eric Adams.

