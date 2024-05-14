Lillies Coffee shop hosts grand opening

HENRIETTA, Texas — A new business just up the road from Wichita Falls celebrated a grand opening Saturday brimming with the aroma of coffee, the sounds of music and smiles on friendly faces.

Lillies Coffee shop at 109 W. Omega St. provides a drink menu, a small indoor seating area and an outdoor patio with live music. The shop is co-owned by a husband and wife team, Patrick and Alexandra Riordan.

Patrick Riordan, co-owner of Lillies Coffee with wife Alexandra Riordan, helps serve customers during the grand opening Saturday in Henrietta.

The business has limited hours for now, but Patrick said he hopes to expand into some night hours and bring more employees on as the business grows.

"We started working on it at the beginning of December of last year. We've been doing our Mythic Roasters for about two years now, and we recently relocated to Henrietta," Patrick said.

Lillies Coffee is located at 109 W Omega St. in Henrietta. The shop held a grand opening Saturday.

"It was just kind of a natural transition to open up a community-based shop in Henrietta," he said.

Riordan also said they plan to add a bakery and breakfast items to their menu.

Guests lined up Saturday to purchase fresh, hot breakfast tacos provided by Lala's Cocina while some took pictures together in front of the business.

Lillies Coffee provides an outdoor eating area with live music. The business's grand opening was Saturday.

On Monday, Riordan said Lillies Coffee sold about 160 drinks at the grand opening.

Here are the hours of the coffee shop, which is about 20 miles southeast from Wichita Falls down U.S. Highway 287:

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday and Monday

More: Junior Forum presents 26 debutantes

More: Partners in Education hosts annual awards dinner

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: New coffee shop opens up southeast of Wichita Falls