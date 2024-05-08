Partners in Education hosts annual awards dinner
Partners in Education held the organization's annual awards dinner Tuesday at the Faith Baptist Church off of Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.
PIE consists of about 320 partners that work together through mentoring, volunteering and much more. These partners are made up of local businesses, certain individuals and organizations.
Each year, PIE honors these partners with an awards dinner to show their appreciation.
The number of awards can vary each year depending on the nominations; which come from the community. One year can range from about 10 awards and another year, 13 to 14 awards.
This year's dinner had thirteen awards to give out.
Guests enjoyed food, drinks, camaraderie, and celebrated their fellow partners in education.
Partner of the Year: A partner who achieves goals through outstanding participation involving volunteers, funding and in-kind services
Sheppard Air Force Base Navy–Sheppard Elementary School
Helps run over 20 stations for Red Robin activities
Provides daily motivation and encouragement to students
Spends time on field day cleaning up around campus as well as lending a helping hand where needed
Provides hotdogs and chips for campus events
Mentor Program of the Year: A group mentor program that best exemplifies the purpose of mentoring
Christ Counseling Ministries–Fain Elementary School
Provide emotional support and companionship to fourth and fifth grade students
Showing up for students and going above and beyond in many ways
Sharing in struggles with students but also celebrating the many triumphs
Program of the Year: A program that displays the highest degree of teamwork, resource utilization and results
MSU Texas Dillard College of Business Administration–Hirschi High School
Professors offered insight into instructional and classroom management strategies at a high school level
Gave their expertise to strengthen the high school business department
Shared their support in the development and success of the WFISD Business Department
Organization of the Year: An organization that reflects an outstanding commitment to Partners in Education
The Junior League of Wichita Falls–Burgess Elementary and Sheppard Elementary
Provided funds to multiple campuses and teachers
Gave students access to materials that promote science, technology, engineering and math, community, and higher-level learning
Provided funding to remodel of the garden, which will give students the opportunity to learn about the science behind growth, ecology and development
Provided Christmas gifts to students in need at both Burgess and Zundy Elementary
Treated students with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Extra Mile Award: A partner who goes beyond the expectations of the adopted school and PIE
Colonial Church–Burgess Elementary School
Provided Christmas dinners to families
Provided families with 340 bags of groceries
Staff Appreciation Award: A partner whose special projects best support school staff
City Hope Church–Burgess Elementary School
Provided Christmas gifts for 15-20 angels
Cooked 350 hot dogs and provided other treats for all of the Burgess parents at Fall Carnival
Provided staff of all the campuses breakfast throughout the school year
Rookie of the Year: First-year partner whose participation goes far beyond the boundaries of a new partner
Los Cuates–Southern Hills Elementary School
Provided a back to school breakfast for the students, staff and families at Southern Hills Elementary
Brought in Conchas for all students and guests at Grandparents Day to enjoy
Donated King Cakes for all students and staff during the March Smarty Gras event
Mentor of the Year: A mentor whose volunteer efforts best exemplify the purpose of mentoring
Clydette Holcomb–Zundy Elementary School
Voluntarily took eight second graders to the R2L program
Would meet their second grader weekly to mentor and help with their lessons
Created fun activities to do with these students
Devoted over 85 hours of her time to these students
Volunteer of the Year: An individual whose generous gifts of time contribute to student success
Kori Hoffman–Crockett Elementary
Consistently showed up for multiple students helping them with a variety of subjects and lessons
Celebrated the students doing well on MAP with a chalk party
Helped keep structure and routine in the classroom in which she was volunteering while the teacher was on maternity leave
Shining Star Award: A partner (business, group or individual) whose creative efforts for children consistently improve children’s lives in amazing ways
Girl Scout Troup 8240–Sheppard Elementary
Planted flowers with students on multiple campuses across the district
Sponsored many breakfasts with the support of local vendors
Sponsored River Bend visits to schools as well as guest visits from local nurses, pilots, social workers, service dogs and more
Provided students with Zumba and Yoga lessons to promote a healthy lifestyle
Planned activities to provide goods to the Humane Society, Children’s Aid Society and homeless people
Planned book drives to keep libraries stocked for students
Campus Coordinator of the Year: A campus coordinator who boldly perpetuates the mission of PIE and goes beyond the expectations of a campus coordinator.
LaChandra Hooper–Sheppard Elementary School
Goes above and beyond to make the families of Sheppard feel welcome and at home
Received a $1,315 grant from the Junior League that she put towards the school garden which she manages with the help of students
Hosts after school club for the Girl Scouts where they work together to improve the school and community in various ways
Not only leads by example but with enthusiasm and true passion for her students and campus
Business of the Year: A business that reflects outstanding commitment to a WFISD school
Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union – Barwise Middle School
Donated $500 for the venue for the Barwise Staff Christmas Party
Cooked hot dogs for the staff for Teacher Appreciation Week
Provided funds for eighth-grade celebration and reception
Supporter of Texas Gives and sponsor of prize money for Teacher of the Year recipients
PTO of the Year: A new award honoring a parent-teacher type organization that goes above and beyond in its outreach to parents and students
Franklin PTA–Franklin Elementary School
Consistently finding ways to take the stress off of teachers
Goes above and beyond by providing teachers with drinks and snacks
Provided recess equipment and new technology for classrooms
Help provide Christmas gifts to students in need as well as their families
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Annual PIE awards dinner