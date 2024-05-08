Partners in Education hosts annual awards dinner

Partners in Education held the organization's annual awards dinner Tuesday at the Faith Baptist Church off of Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.

PIE consists of about 320 partners that work together through mentoring, volunteering and much more. These partners are made up of local businesses, certain individuals and organizations.

Each year, PIE honors these partners with an awards dinner to show their appreciation.

Kori Hoffman, left, wins the Volunteer of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Tuesday. Dr. Donny Lee, Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, presents the award to her.

The number of awards can vary each year depending on the nominations; which come from the community. One year can range from about 10 awards and another year, 13 to 14 awards.

This year's dinner had thirteen awards to give out.

Guests enjoyed food, drinks, camaraderie, and celebrated their fellow partners in education.

Sheppard Air Force Base Navy wins the Partner of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Tuesday.

Partner of the Year: A partner who achieves goals through outstanding participation involving volunteers, funding and in-kind services

Sheppard Air Force Base Navy–Sheppard Elementary School

Helps run over 20 stations for Red Robin activities

Provides daily motivation and encouragement to students

Spends time on field day cleaning up around campus as well as lending a helping hand where needed

Provides hotdogs and chips for campus events

Mentor Program of the Year: A group mentor program that best exemplifies the purpose of mentoring

Christ Counseling Ministries–Fain Elementary School

Provide emotional support and companionship to fourth and fifth grade students

Showing up for students and going above and beyond in many ways

Sharing in struggles with students but also celebrating the many triumphs

Program of the Year: A program that displays the highest degree of teamwork, resource utilization and results

MSU Texas Dillard College of Business Administration–Hirschi High School

Professors offered insight into instructional and classroom management strategies at a high school level

Gave their expertise to strengthen the high school business department

Shared their support in the development and success of the WFISD Business Department

The Junior League of Wichita Falls wins the Organization of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Tuesday.

Organization of the Year: An organization that reflects an outstanding commitment to Partners in Education

The Junior League of Wichita Falls–Burgess Elementary and Sheppard Elementary

Provided funds to multiple campuses and teachers

Gave students access to materials that promote science, technology, engineering and math, community, and higher-level learning

Provided funding to remodel of the garden, which will give students the opportunity to learn about the science behind growth, ecology and development

Provided Christmas gifts to students in need at both Burgess and Zundy Elementary

Treated students with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Extra Mile Award: A partner who goes beyond the expectations of the adopted school and PIE

Colonial Church–Burgess Elementary School

Provided Christmas dinners to families

Provided families with 340 bags of groceries

Staff Appreciation Award: A partner whose special projects best support school staff

City Hope Church–Burgess Elementary School

Provided Christmas gifts for 15-20 angels

Cooked 350 hot dogs and provided other treats for all of the Burgess parents at Fall Carnival

Provided staff of all the campuses breakfast throughout the school year

Los Cuates wins the Rookie of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Tuesday.

Rookie of the Year: First-year partner whose participation goes far beyond the boundaries of a new partner

Los Cuates–Southern Hills Elementary School

Provided a back to school breakfast for the students, staff and families at Southern Hills Elementary

Brought in Conchas for all students and guests at Grandparents Day to enjoy

Donated King Cakes for all students and staff during the March Smarty Gras event

Clydette Holcomb, right, wins the Mentor of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Tuesday. Dr. Donny Lee, Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, presents the award.

Mentor of the Year: A mentor whose volunteer efforts best exemplify the purpose of mentoring

Clydette Holcomb–Zundy Elementary School

Voluntarily took eight second graders to the R2L program

Would meet their second grader weekly to mentor and help with their lessons

Created fun activities to do with these students

Devoted over 85 hours of her time to these students

Volunteer of the Year: An individual whose generous gifts of time contribute to student success

Kori Hoffman–Crockett Elementary

Consistently showed up for multiple students helping them with a variety of subjects and lessons

Celebrated the students doing well on MAP with a chalk party

Helped keep structure and routine in the classroom in which she was volunteering while the teacher was on maternity leave

Wichita Falls ISD Community Partnerships Coordinator January Cadotte reads off the winners during the PIE Appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church.

Shining Star Award: A partner (business, group or individual) whose creative efforts for children consistently improve children’s lives in amazing ways

Girl Scout Troup 8240–Sheppard Elementary

Planted flowers with students on multiple campuses across the district

Sponsored many breakfasts with the support of local vendors

Sponsored River Bend visits to schools as well as guest visits from local nurses, pilots, social workers, service dogs and more

Provided students with Zumba and Yoga lessons to promote a healthy lifestyle

Planned activities to provide goods to the Humane Society, Children’s Aid Society and homeless people

Planned book drives to keep libraries stocked for students

LaChandra Hooper, right, wins the Campus Coordinator of the Year award during the PIE appreciation dinner at Faith Baptist Church on Tuesday. Dr. Donny Lee, left, superintendent of Wichita Falls ISD, presents the award.

Campus Coordinator of the Year: A campus coordinator who boldly perpetuates the mission of PIE and goes beyond the expectations of a campus coordinator.

LaChandra Hooper–Sheppard Elementary School

Goes above and beyond to make the families of Sheppard feel welcome and at home

Received a $1,315 grant from the Junior League that she put towards the school garden which she manages with the help of students

Hosts after school club for the Girl Scouts where they work together to improve the school and community in various ways

Not only leads by example but with enthusiasm and true passion for her students and campus

Business of the Year: A business that reflects outstanding commitment to a WFISD school

Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union – Barwise Middle School

Donated $500 for the venue for the Barwise Staff Christmas Party

Cooked hot dogs for the staff for Teacher Appreciation Week

Provided funds for eighth-grade celebration and reception

Supporter of Texas Gives and sponsor of prize money for Teacher of the Year recipients

PTO of the Year: A new award honoring a parent-teacher type organization that goes above and beyond in its outreach to parents and students

Franklin PTA–Franklin Elementary School

Consistently finding ways to take the stress off of teachers

Goes above and beyond by providing teachers with drinks and snacks

Provided recess equipment and new technology for classrooms

Help provide Christmas gifts to students in need as well as their families

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Annual PIE awards dinner