If you liked the Sugar Shack in Cohasset, you'll love Mrs. Mekler's latest venture

PEMBROKE – Sugar shack? More like confection castle.

Jennifer Mekler, the woman behind the one-room sweet shop known as the Sugar Shack in Cohasset, has opened a larger shop in Pembroke.

Called Sea Salted by Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile, the shop sells candles, teas, seeds, coffees and individually packed sweets, including chocolate-covered dried strawberries, coconut creams and peppermint patties.

"If you fell in love with us at the Sugar Shack, it will be different, but still an extension of my personality," said Mekler, who was in Texas finding antiques for the new shop. "The goal is to have more and keep doing more fun, unique things."

In 2020, Mekler retired from her life in the restaurant industry and found herself questioning what she was going to do with her life. The answer? "I'm going to build a sugar shack."

The shack, which Mekler built by hand just down the road from her home, runs entirely on the honor system.

Jennifer Mekler with a load of fresh handmade treats from the Sugar Shack in the Beechwood neighborhood of Cohasset on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

At first, the shack sold cakes, pies and shortbreads she made, with the occasional jam. Then she brought in coffees and teas and she now sells the sweet treats of eight different female-owned small businesses under the umbrella of her brand, Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile.

All of Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile goods are also sold online. She also does holiday specials, like Easter baskets.

Mekler said she had been working out of a warehouse owned by her brother-in-law, but as Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile gained popularity, she needed her own space. She looked at 63 options in total, finally settling on No. 62 as the right spot. While a retail storefront wasn't the original plan, Mekler said the space already had it built out and it's perfect for her needs.

"It will change and evolve and get more crowded and fun," she said.

Xan Jensen, of Bourne, checks out a new sweatshirt at Sea Salted by Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile, a new shop in Pembroke owned by Jennifer Mekler.

As Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile gained popularity, Mekler said the Sugar Shack got bombarded.

"We were trying to make product as fast as people were buying it, and had nothing to put on the shelves," she said.

Asked if the Sugar Shack will stay open now that Mekler has a larger space, she said "heck yeah!"

"Its magical and gives people an experience," she said.

Jennifer Mekler is opening Sea Salted by Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile. "If you fell in love with us at the Sugar Shack, it will be different, but still an extension of my personality," Mekler says.

Location: 50 Corporate Park Drive, Suit 770, Pembroke

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Contact: 508-433-0496

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Sea Salted by Mrs. Mekler's Mercantile opens in Pembroke