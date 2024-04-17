Lights added to I-94 Detroit sign, 5 more 'Welcome to Detroit' signs to come in next week

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, the City of Detroit has been hard at work with more and more ways to welcome the influx of visitors to the Motor City.

A week after the 8-foot-tall sign spelling "D-E-T-R-O-I-T" was put up along eastbound Interstate 94, DTE finally installed LED lights inside the letters to illuminate the sign after dark. As contractors work on landscaping and fencing around the sign, the city plans to place five more signs around the city limits.

On Tuesday, April 16, DTE installed LED lights into the new "Detroit" sign on the side of eastbound I-94 so that the letters now glow after dark.

While the Hollywood-style letters are recognized as the "gateway sign" into Detroit as visitors drive from the Detroit Metro Airport into the downtown area, the city still wanted to welcome visitors at each of the main five entrances to Detroit, explained Detroit's Deputy COO Jessica Parker as the letters were lowered into place on April 9.

Created by Fairmont Sign Co., which also constructed the letters, the five additional signs will read "Welcome to Detroit" alongside a graphic of the city's green and white emblem depicting the Spirit of Detroit.

Five of the "Welcome to Detroit" signs (left) will be placed at five entrances to Detroit's city limits.

Not quite as grand as the lit-up letters, each of the signs — approximately 5 feet high by 7 feet long, according to Parker — will be posted on poles at the following locations within the next week:

Southbound M-39 at 8 Mile Road

Northbound M-39 at Ford Road

Southbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road

Eastbound I-96 at Telegraph Road

Westbound I-94 at Moross Road

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit sign illuminated while 5 'Welcome to Detroit' signs to come