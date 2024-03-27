What was life like in Detroit in the 1980s? Take a look back in time.

While a simpler time in terms of technology, the 1980s in Detroit were much different than the life and times we know today.

According to the 1980 census, 1.2 million residents called Detroit home at the start of the decade. It was an era marked by significant economic challenges, social changes, racial tensions and a shifting cultural landscape.

The city's automotive industry faced massive layoffs, factory closures and the outsourcing of many manufacturing jobs. In 1985, Michigan's unemployment rate peaked at 15.5% amid widespread economic hardship.

But there were also moments of happiness and events that live long in the memories of those in attendance. A visit from Pope John Paul II, a seven-day concert stand by Prince, a Detroit Tigers World Series win and the Pistons' first NBA championship, led by star players such as Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.

Captured in images that span the decade, here's a look at Detroit in the 1980s.

