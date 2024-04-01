Licking County commissioner candidate wants incumbents' photos, video gone during voting

NEWARK − A candidate for Licking County commissioner argues that pictures and a video screen in the front lobby of the county building amounts to political advertising and should be removed during voting at the adjacent elections board office.

The photos show incumbent commissioners Tim Bubb, Duane Flowers and Rick Black, all Republicans. The video screen shows various county government activities, including audio and video of the commissioners.

The Licking County Board of Elections office is located next to the lobby, and lines during early voting sometimes stretch into the lobby in front of the photos and video screen. Bubb and Flowers are candidates on the general election ballot.

Jim Snedden, a Democrat running against Bubb in the November general election, filed the complaint Monday with the elections board. The other commissioner race pits Flowers against Democrat Bryn Bird.

"It was brought to my attention during the March primary election that pictures of the three county commissioners were within feet of a voting area," Snedden states in his complaint. "Two of the commissioners are candidates for the general election.

"Also, there is a monitor outside of the Board of Elections providing video of the commissioners. I am requesting at this time that the videos and pictures of these candidates be removed before the general election."

A video screen shows Licking County commissioners speaking Friday in the lobby of the county administration building.

Ohio Revised Code states, "During an election and the counting of ballots, no person shall do any of the following: (1) Loiter, congregate, or engage in any kind of election campaigning within the area between the polling place and the small flags of the United States placed on the thoroughfares and walkways leading to the polling place, and if the line of electors waiting to vote extends beyond those small flags, within ten feet of any elector in that line."

ORC also states, "No person shall solicit or in any manner attempt to influence any elector in casting the elector’s vote.”

Snedden said the photos and video screen provide influence just before people vote.

"If that’s not free advertising, I’m looking at something totally wrong," Snedden said. "I don’t feel they’re going to allow me to put any pictures of me up.”

Tess Wigginton, deputy director of the Licking County Board of Elections, said the board will consider Snedden's complaint.

"There are several issues involved here, and we want to be sure we consider all aspects of the question and that we’re complying with the ORC in both the spirit and the letter of the law," Wigginton said.

The elections board's next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. April 9, when it will certify the primary election results. Early in-person absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

Flowers said he talked to Board of Elections Director Brian Mead and expects the board will discuss the issue at its April 9 meeting.

"I want to make sure we're doing the right and proper thing," Flowers said. "It's not like we're promoting ourselves. We'll let the Board of Elections look at it. If they decide they need to come down, we'll shut it down during voting. He brings up a good point."

Bryn Bird, a Democrat running against Flowers, said she does not share Snedden's view of the photos and video screen.

"This is the first time I've heard of this complaint," Bird said. "I think that's just a part of their current position and job. You still have continue the work of the people. It's not saying anything like vote for me or endorse my candidacy."

