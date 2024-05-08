LG says it wants to preserve Old Wing, but locals are troubled by demo permits

HOLLAND — LG Energy has started pulling permits for its next phase of construction; and some of the sought demolition is on property the company insisted it wants to preserve.

The Sentinel received confirmation from Holland Director of Community and Neighborhood Services Mark Meyers that LG has filed for a demo permit for outbuildings at 5298 147th Ave. — where the historic Old Wing Mission sits. The permit has yet to be issued.

The news is concerning for local residents allayed by promises the company intended to create a task force of community members to evaluate and preserve the oldest home in Holland.

In a statement, LG told The Sentinel they remain committed to the preservation of Old Wing Mission and an adjacent carriage house, and intend to preserve the property at a “high level, transforming it into a community treasure that everyone can enjoy.”

The company said its currently focused on pre-construction activities, but will soon build a protective security fence around the property.

“We look forward to working with the city, other officials, historians and the study committee on the project,” the statement said. “When completed, we plan to invite the public to visit, enjoy a garden, take pictures for prom and weddings — at no cost. The project will be open to tours from schools and visitors in general.”

The property was purchased by LG, along with several other homes along 147th Avenue.

Old Wing Mission was built in 1844 by Isaac Fairbanks, a government agricultural agent to Native Americans.

LG Holland, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, opened in 2010. In early 2022, the company announced a $1.7 billion expansion meant to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025 over 1 million square feet of new space.

As construction on that phase neared completion, LG announced a $3 billion partnership with Toyota, marking the beginnings of a “third phase.” Officials said that expansion, if approved, will mean another building for LG, but not more positions.

Old Wing Mission was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, but the listing of a property on the register "places no restrictions on what a non-federal owner may do with their property up to and including destruction, unless the property is involved in a project that receives federal assistance," according to guidelines.

The property is not located in the city's historic district, which offers other protections.

Old Wing Mission is also part of the State Register of Historic Sites, which lists properties approved for the Michigan Historical Marker Program. Property owners are expected to show a commitment to preserving the resource, according to state documentation, and must follow national preservation standards for any exterior modifications, if they wish to remain in the program. But removal from the program is the only consequence.

LG asks for patience.

“We recognize that construction of any type is an inconvenience and we assure those affected that we will continue to endeavor to minimize the disturbance. The support from the wider community has been encouraging and we thank you.”

The company did not answer questions about whether the task force has been formed and whether they were or should've been consulted on demolition of outbuildings.

