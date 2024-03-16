Lexington woman dies after collision on I-75 in Northern Kentucky

A Lexington woman died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 75 in Northern Kentucky Friday.

Ashley Wyatt, 36, was driving north in a 2002 Toyota 4Runner when she lost control of the vehicle, which flipped, and Wyatt was ejected, the Erlanger Police Department said in a news release.

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene at the 184.8 mile marker at 7:27 p.m. Wyatt was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

The Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team helped with the investigation. Anyone who saw the crash was asked to call Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.