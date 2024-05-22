Lexington wants to have a say on a solar farm proposal before KY utility regulators

The city of Lexington has asked state utility regulators whether it can intervene in a case involving an industrial solar farm in eastern Fayette County.

East Kentucky Power Cooperative has proposed a nearly 400-acre industrial solar operation on land that is currently zoned agricultural.

The farm is projected to generate 40 megawatts of power, or enough to power about 4,558 homes, according to estimates from cooperative officials. The site is between Interstate 64 and Winchester Road.

The power company does not have to follow local zoning regulations but must get permission from the Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities.

Fayette County’s zoning regulations currently do not allow for industrial, or large-scale solar operations. A Nashville-based solar company has proposed a zoning text amendment that would allow solar on agricultural land with a conditional-use permit. That zoning text amendment is pending.

Silicon Ranch, which runs and operates solar farms in 15 states, has an option to purchase 797 acres in the Haley Road area adjacent to the proposed East Kentucky Power Cooperative site. Because Silicon Ranch is private, it must go through local zoning. It can’t apply for a zone change until there is change to zoning regulations.

The city of Lexington wants to intervene in a case before the PSC. East Kentucky Power Cooperative wants to build a solar farm in eastern Fayette County.

“The city does not currently allow for commercial solar facilities under its zoning ordinances,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We need time to study and create a plan concerning solar facilities that serve the best interest of Fayette County.”

Gorton said the only way for the city to weigh in on the East Kentucky Power’s proposal is to intervene in the case. She said the city is concerned about the loss of agricultural land to solar operations.

“The city has long limited commercial and industrial uses in agricultural zones due to the importance of agriculture to our economy,” she said

Gorton said the city supports renewable energy. “However, we should have a say in determining the siting of such projects in this county,” she said.

Gorton said she is also concerned East Kentucky Power will benefit from the new solar field but Fayette County customers may not.

“All or nearly all of the energy produced would be sold on a wholesale market and provide little to no energy to Lexington consumers,” Gorton said.

It’s not clear when East Kentucky Power’s case will be heard by the PSC.