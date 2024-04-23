Lexington public high school makes US News & World Report’s 10 best in Kentucky

One Lexington high school was named among the best 10 in Kentucky in the newly released U.S. News & World Report’s best high schools ranking.

The rankings were assembled after analyzing college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and each school’s graduation rate. U.S. News & World Report released state and national rankings Tuesday. No Kentucky school made it in the nation’s top 50.

Lafayette High School, located at 401 Reed Lane in Lexington, placed eighth in the top 10 statewide, and 1,084th in national rankings. U.S. News & World Report cites a graduation rate of 97% and a college-readiness score of 39.6 of 100 for the high ranking.

Last year, Lafayette High School ranked 12th in the state, behind Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. This year, Dunbar ranked 14th.

In its own ranking earlier this year, school review website Niche gave Lafayette High School an overall grade of A.

Here’s a quick look at the other Fayette County Public Schools that made U.S. News & World Report’s top 180 high schools in Kentucky.

No. 14: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (1600 Man O War Blvd. in Lexington)

According to U.S. News & World Report, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has a 93% graduation rate and 33.3 college-readiness score. Enrollment is just over 1,900 students. School ranking website Niche gave the high school an overall grade of A in its separate ranking.

No. 36: Henry Clay High School (2100 Fontaine Road in Lexington)

Henry Clay High School has a 93% graduation rate and a college-readiness score of 41.9, with enrollment of 2,029, according to U.S. News & World Report. Niche gave the school an overall grade of A.

No. 57: Tates Creek High School (1111 Centre Parkway, Building 1A in Lexington)

With enrollment of more than 1,700 students, Tates Creek High School has an 87% graduation rate and a college-readiness score of 13.9, according to U.S. News & World Report. Niche gave the school an overall grade of B-.

No. 59: Frederick Douglass High School (2000 Winchester Road in Lexington)

According to U.S. News & World Report, Frederick Douglass High School has a graduation rate of 89% and a college-readiness score of 27.5. The school has more than 1,600 students enrolled. Niche gave the school an overall grade of A-.

No. 108: Bryan Station High School (201 Eastin Road Lexington)

Bryan Station High School has an overall graduation rate of 92% and a college-readiness score of 20.3, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 ranking. With an enrollment of 1,887, Niche gave the school an overall grade of B.

US News’ 10 best high schools in Kentucky

Here are U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 top 10 high schools in the state of Kentucky:

duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County Public Schools) J. Graham Brown School (Jefferson County Public Schools) Highlands High School (Fort Thomas Independent) Atherton High School (Jefferson County Public Schools) Beechwood High School (Beechwood Independent) Pikeville High School (Pikeville Independent) South Oldham High School (Oldham County) Lafayette High School (Fayette County Public Schools) Ballard High School (Jefferson County Public Schools) Barbourville City School (Barbourville Independent)

Do you have a question about education in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill our our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.