Lexington mother arrested for allegedly trying to kill her 7-month-old child

A Lexington mother has been arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her 7-month-old child, according to court records.

Aaliyah Walters, 20, is accused of trying to smother her child with a pillow and snap its neck, according to her arrest citation. Walters admitted to intentionally trying to kill the baby.

Walters is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree criminal abuse — child 12 or under, according to court records. She was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday.

Walters is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court Wednesday, according to court records.