Lexington man charged with felony child sex crimes
Lexington man charged with felony child sex crimes
Lexington man charged with felony child sex crimes
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
The best advice for hosting – and responding to — a child-free wedding.
Taylor Swift is dropping easter eggs like crazy about "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's everything we know about her new album.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.