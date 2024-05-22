Lexington high school principal leaves post after just one year

Corye Franklin, principal of Lexington’s Henry Clay High School, has accepted the same position at a Fort Wayne, Ind. high school, district officials there said.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of School Trustees onMay 13, approved Franklin as the new principal at Wayne High School, a news release posted on its website said.

The news release included information that Franklin was the principal at Henry Clay.

Franklin became principal of Henry Clay High School in July 2023. He was hired from a school district in Indianapolis after being investigated for “potential district policy violations” but the charges were ultimately dismissed, reports say. Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins looked into Franklin’s background at his former school district and said it “came back whistle clean.”

