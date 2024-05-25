Level 3 offender released in Cass Lake

May 24—CASS LAKE — Level 3 offender Gerald Lee Jones was released to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on May 20, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Jones' offenses include engaging in sexual contact with a woman and holding her against her will. Jones also has a history of physically assaulting women and holding them against their will. Force, threats and weapons have been used to gain compliance, the release said.

Jones is 41 years old, 5-foot-10, and is described in the release as having black hair and brown eyes.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk of re-offending. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," the release said. The Cass County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school."