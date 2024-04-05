Letters: Royal Mail’s failure to deliver letters on time turns NHS care into a lottery

Second-class letters will be delivered just three times a week under new proposals submitted by Royal Mail - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SIR – I received an NHS letter postmarked February 9 at 12.30pm on February 16. My X-ray appointment was for 3pm. Thankfully I was able to attend. Had the appointment been sooner, it would have been another one missed.

Catherine Pepinster (Comment, April 4) is right that Royal Mail holds the public in contempt. It is also risking our health.

Penny Ryley

Woking, Surrey

SIR – We share your readers’ concerns when it comes to Royal Mail’s proposals to cut second-class deliveries to just three days per week (report, April 4). As the three main national organisations that advocate for the needs of NHS patients, as well as the membership body of all NHS trusts in England, we have raised direct concerns with Royal Mail that this worrying plan may worsen patient safety risks.

Provisional Healthwatch data suggest that more than two million people may have missed medical appointments in 2022-23 due to late delivery of letters, and this will only deteriorate under the proposed new plans. We have made it clear that if the plans go ahead, a solution must be found to prioritise the huge numbers of letters sent from NHS teams, otherwise more people will miss time-critical appointments, appointment changes or vital test results.

Along with patient safety risks, this will impact NHS teams as well, with previous estimates on the cost of missed hospital appointments sitting at more than £1 billion every year – on top of the disruption for staff and other patients.

Louise Ansari

Chief executive, Healthwatch England

Jacob Lant

Chief executive, National Voices

Rachel Power

Chief executive, The Patients Association

Sir Julian Hartley

Chief executive, NHS Providers

SIR – Royal Mail says it plans to deliver second-class mail every other day, three times a week, and first-class mail six days a week. In Rainham and Wigmore in Kent, we receive mail once a week if we are lucky. So the latest announcement will be a great improvement if it happens.

The Mothering Sunday card sent to me by my son with a first-class stamp took eight days to arrive. I am still waiting for the Easter card sent more than eight days ago from my son and grandson. Six cards arrived on Thursday, all posted on March 25. Royal Mail also says that magazines will be delivered on time. I subscribe to the Radio Times, and very rarely does it arrive on time.

Royal Mail provides a poor service that now costs us even more to use. I hope that there will be an improvement.

Annette Morgan

Rainham, Kent

SIR – On Thursday April 4 I received promotional material from Tesco wishing me a happy Easter and inviting me to purchase an Easter egg with an enclosed voucher, which expired on April 1.

Yvonne Bamber

Plymouth, Devon

SIR – What a disappointment Royal Mail is. My solution is for Amazon, which delivers to me most days, often twice, to take over the postal service.

After all, if I’m paying £1.35 to post a letter, it should arrive on time. Amazon can even deliver the stamps without me having to queue.

Jo Grimwood

Sutton, Surrey

SIR – I worked for Royal Mail for 40 years and can confirm that, even as late as the 1970s, a letter could be posted at 8.30am and delivered by 11.30am the same day (Comment, April 4).

I would empty the postbox at the end of my postal round at 9am and take the letters back to the sorting office, segregate the local letters from the rest and put them through the date-stamp machine, then put them out ready for the second delivery. This would even include the surrounding villages with a slightly later second delivery.

A pleasure to be of service.

David Bainborough

Exeter, Devon

SIR – Yesterday I had to pay Royal Mail a £5 fine to collect a birthday card from my aunt. It said the second-class stamp was counterfeit (“Royal Mail investigating problems with new barcoded stamps amid fears customers are being wrongly fined”, report, April 3). My aunt confirms that she bought the stamp from the Post Office.

Has nothing been learnt from the Horizon scandal?

Izzy Robinson

West Malling, Kent

The Letter by by the Italian Impressionist painter Federico Zandomeneghi (1841-1917) - Bridgeman Images

SIR – I absent-mindedly posted a birthday card to my friend without affixing a stamp. To my amazement, it arrived the next day, with no associated charge.

Is this Royal Mail atonement? Maybe I should forego stamps, ensuring faster delivery than some first-class mail.

Gerry M Prescott

Levens, Cumbria

Poultry bureaucracy

SIR – If you wished to illustrate the success of a post-Brexit, deregulating Conservative Government, you couldn’t do any better than highlight the introduction of compulsory registration of a few domestic poultry with a government department (Letters, April 5).

No doubt there will be an increase in civil servants tasked with monitoring compliance and accepting anonymous tip-offs from concerned neighbours, as well as receiving regular updates as individual birds die or are acquired.

Surely such a scheme deserves to include regular health inspections of domestic flocks, no doubt with a suitable charge to the amateur hen keeper.

Michael Staples

Seaford, East Sussex

SIR – We have two feral bantam chickens. One escaped from a neighbour, who no longer keeps hens, and the other from a property adjoining our paddock. We’ve had two hybrid chicks thanks to a visiting pheasant. We don’t own them, but should we register?

George Acheson

Fakenham, Norfolk

Faltering EV sales

SIR – You report a fall in UK sales of EVs (“Demand for electric vehicles slows as drivers turn back to petrol”, Business, April 5).

It is suggested that early adopters and fleet sales drove the initial demand. The vast majority of sales to date have been tax-induced company fleet sales. However, with a weak used EV market driving higher than expected depreciation, lease costs have now increased to the point where these cars are much less attractive to employees seeking tax-efficient, salary-sacrifice car ownership.

Further, the gradual withdrawal of EV-related tax incentives and the real-world experience of driving one (range anxiety, massive queues for expensive, sub-optimal chargers and wearing a coat in the car in the winter), drives buyers to revisit petrol and diesel cars.

The Government must understand that, if it wishes to foist this impractical and retrograde technology on the UK population using market forces, it will need to offer reliable and long-lasting tax incentives, probably including the removal of VAT for private buyers. In the absence of such incentives, the economics and practicality of EV ownership for the private buyer will never stack up.

Will Curtis

Raydon, Suffolk

HMRC hold-up

SIR – Sadly my wife passed away recently and because the Leicester City Registry Office had been the subject of a cyber attack, it was unable to provide the Tell Us Once service, which lets you report a death to most government organisations in one go.

This meant I had to ring round the appropriate departments myself, with wholly predictable results. The Department for Work and Pensions was helpful and efficient, the Passport Office even more so. Yet, despite multiple attempts at different times of the day and after hanging on for hours, I still have not been able to get through to HMRC (Letters, March 30).

It looks like I will need to spend a considerable part of my pension on buying a first-class stamp to write to it.

Anthony Hirons

Lutterworth, Leicestershire

Christian logic

SIR – Those who describe Jesus as merely a “good man” (Letters, April 5) have perhaps not registered his outrageous claims: “I am the Resurrection and the Life”; “He who has seen me has seen the Father’; “Before Abraham was, I am” – to name a few.



C S Lewis employed the logical argument that a man making claims about his own divinity and accepting worship from his fellow men must be either mad, bad or who he says he is.

Denise Hurst

Poole, Dorset

Counties as homes

SIR – It is not unexpected that Lord Heseltine should defend the Local Government Act 1972, which he pushed through (“Heseltine: Historic counties overhaul was not far enough”, report, April 1). Whatever its merits for the conduct of local administration, what it did to maps was a scandal.

According to Lord Heseltine’s geography, I was born in two places at once and took my first steps in a town I have never visited, while the good folk who believe they live in Berkshire are told they are fantasising. It is a nonsense for describing real places.

A bureaucracy set up to empty the bins cannot define what we call home, as Lord Heseltine’s own department acknowledged: “They are administrative areas and will not alter the traditional boundaries of counties, nor is it intended that the loyalties of people living in them will change.” Had Edward Heath’s government followed through on this, leaving maps and road signs to show real, historic counties and not these plastic conveniences, we would’ve been happier.

In the event, the 1972 Act did not last: its assumptions have been mauled beyond recognition, so that only a small minority of people are governed by the structures it established. It is high time for this Act to go.

Rupert Barnes

Vice-chairman, Association of British Counties

Croxley Green, Hertfordshire

SIR – When I lived in Southport, my bank in Yorkshire, aware that our family felt that we lived in Lancashire despite boundary changes suggesting otherwise, always addressed statements to me at “Southport, Merseyside, Lancs”.

Trevor Ogden

Dunblane, Perthshire

Trusty tool

SIR – Yesterday I replaced the plug on a drill I gave to my father in 1970 (Letters, April 5). The drill is still going strong. I “bought” it with cigarette coupons. He would have been horrified had he known.

Rupert Godfrey

Heytesbury, Wiltshire

SIR – I have a 1912 car, a Züst, that I bought in 1956 for £206, which is used daily and has never been off the road.

Roger Collings

Presteigne, Radnorshire

SIR – The Aga in our kitchen is still warming our house and doing our cooking. It was there in 1947 when my parents moved in, and they were told it had been installed in 1938.

I’m confident it will make its centenary in 2038 and hope I’ll be there to celebrate with it.

Anthony Stoker

Alnwick, Northumberland

