Letters: Ranked voting is superior to current system | Voice of the People

In favor of ranked voting

Recently, Ohio legislators proposed Senate Bill 137 to ban ranked choice voting in Ohio, withholding state money from local communities who implement it, in direct violation of the right to home rule guaranteed in the Ohio Constitution.

It baffles me why legislators want to ban something that doesn’t exist in Ohio. They seek to restrict their constituents’ voting options by withholding the power of the electoral process from the hands of the people.

Stickers await Northfield voters during the Ohio primary March 19.

In truth, ranked voting is a nonpartisan method superior to our current plurality system that is dominated by two dominant political parties. I’m dissatisfied with having to vote for the lesser of two evils and not being able to vote my conscience for fear of throwing my vote away on a third party “spoiler candidate.”

In ranked-choice elections, voters identify their first choices on their ballots, then rank the other candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes on the first count, the election moves to an instant runoff. Those whose first-choice candidate received the fewest votes get eliminated and their vote is recast to their second-choice candidate. The process repeats itself until a candidate reaches a true majority of over 50% of the votes.

This majority consensus provides a positive effect since legislators with a majority mandate can better represent the people’s interests and are incentivized to do so if they are seeking reelection. In addition, ranked choice voting addresses today’s toxic political climate, promotes greater representation of third-party candidates, encourages a greater number of viewpoints, and has a lower average election administration cost.

Ranked voting is being used successfully in more than 50 cities and statewide in Maine and Alaska. Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington, D.C., are expected to have ranked voting on the ballot this November.

I urge you to consider ranked voting in your communities and Ohio, and I urge Ohio Sen. Mark Romanchuk and Ohio Rep. Sharon Ray to oppose SB 137 and any ban on ranked voting in the state.

Daniel Walker, Medina

Paying for police

Why is Mayor Shammas Malik insisting Akron pay for more police? His planned budget allocates $60.2 million for police department expenses, an increase of roughly $3 million from last year. Additionally, Mayor Malik is asking for 488 uniformed officers, roughly 40 more officers than last year, and the highest level in 20 years.

The crime rate in Akron is not rising, but has been steadily declining, mirroring national trends. According to the Akron Beacon Journal in 2023, “Citizen-initiated calls for police regularly exceeded 250,000 annually in the 1990s. In the past few years, they’re averaging 150,000.” Additionally, the Beacon Journal states “The number of criminal and traffic cases per uniformed officer has fallen from 90 in the mid-2000s to 55 in 2020 and 2021.” Akron also has more officers per population than 86% of departments nationwide and more police funding per capita than 64% of departments, according to policescorecard.org.

After being challenged at a recent town hall, Mayor Malik admitted: “We're not going to police our way out of our gun violence issues." But looking at his budget — while the mayor might say police won’t solve all issues — it seems like he is going to spend as if they could.

The mayor doesn’t seem convinced of his own plan, and it’s doubtful residents, most of whom indicated via a survey that they want “top to bottom” or “major” reform of the police department, will be excited either.

Kit Freund, Akron

A simple economics quiz

The March 17 guest editorial “Biden and Trump differ on fiscal responsibility” provided all sorts of fiscal data.

Unfortunately, I failed to see how either plan related to my wife and me, a retired couple living in Stow. As a former teacher, I devised a simple “fill in the blank” quiz: A second ___ presidency would be economically devastating.

I actually present this as “an oral quiz” to friends and acquaintances. Predictably, the answers vary between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Then, when I ask “Give a reason for your answer,” I typically receive an emotional, passionate commentary. Emotions and passion, however, can obscure facts and reality.

So I did a quick analysis of our finances from 2016 through 2023 (I have all our records from 2014 on Excel spreadsheets — yes, I’m a bit OCD).

Although not surprised by my analysis, I was taken aback by the sheer magnitude of the results.

During the four years of Trump’s presidency, our average yearly expenses were actually down 3% from the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Shockingly, during these three years of Biden’s presidency, our average yearly expenses went up 36% from the last year of Trump’s presidency.

Looking at these numbers, my response to the quiz, relative to our personal finances, is fairly implicit: “A second Biden presidency would be economically devastating.”

Ed Arida, Stow

A fog over Columbus

​I recently saw an article about the poor air quality in Columbus.

According to the sixth annual World Air Quality Report prepared by IQAir, Ohio’s capital city has the distinction, for the second year in a row, of having the most polluted air of any major city in the United States.

I suspect there are many factors contributing to this problem, and one of them certainly must be the stench emanating from the corrupt Republican politicians who are in state government primarily to benefit themselves, their families and their cronies.

Martin Bramlett, Ravenna

Believe the eclipse hype

I had never seen a total solar eclipse when one crossed through my hometown in 2017. Even when thousands of people started flocking to our rural patch of prairie from all over the world, I just knew it was overhyped.

It wasn’t.

I went from not being sure I would cross the street to watch one to spending significant time and resources creating a “stellar” children’s picture book about it so parents like me and kids like mine wouldn’t miss one of nature’s greatest shows in their own backyard.

Take it from a former skeptic: A total solar eclipse is totally worth the hype.

Here’s to clear skies on April 8.

Jayme Sandberg, Lincoln, Nebraska

