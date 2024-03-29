Letter: No good reason to support Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher plan

To the Editor:

Gov. Bill Lee and our elected officials in Nashville are proposing to give $7,075 to students who attend private schools. There is no good reason to support this preposterous legislation. There are many reasons to oppose it, some of which I list below:

Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly on Feb. 5.

1) This proposal creates an entitlement for the wealthy. It is a fact (based on decades of research) that 70% to 80% of parents who apply for vouchers were always planning to send their children to private schools!

2) Even worse, this proposal is fiscally irresponsible. About 155,000 Tennessee students are enrolled in private schools. If you do the math, you are quickly approaching a billion dollars in new expenditures each year.

3) Vouchers do not improve educational outcomes! There is legitimate research to support this claim. For example, Milwaukee started a voucher program in 1990 and after 22 years “the voucher schools were not outperforming the public schools,” according to researcher Diane Ravitch. In Tennessee, the students using the ESA (Education Savings Account) vouchers did not perform as well as their peers in public schools.

4) There must be accountability if taxpayer funds are being allocated. Any private schools who receive this voucher money must be required to evaluate their students using the same accountability system as the public schools. Legislators seem strangely reluctant to require this.

5) Legislators who favor this voucher proposal claim to believe that parents deserve “choice” in selecting their child’s school. However, they ignore that the “choice” is really with the private schools. Public schools welcome all students; private schools get to pick and choose. They generally don’t choose to accept students with learning difficulties or disabilities. Moreover, tuition at most private schools is generally quite a lot more than $7,000. Since each student must provide his/her own transportation to and from school, only those who are more affluent can realistically take advantage of this new entitlement.

Given all these negative facts about vouchers, I am pleased that our Anderson County elected officials (the Anderson County Commission, the Anderson County School Board, the Clinton City Council, the Clinton City School Board, the Oak Ridge Council, the Oak Ridge School Board) have all passed resolutions opposing this voucher legislation. But I find it disturbing that our elected state officials (Sen. McNally, Rep. Ragan and Rep. Butler) are ignoring the wishes of “we the people” to support these bad bills. If you agree, please contact your legislators and ask them to oppose all voucher bills. Their contact information:

rep.john.ragan@capitol.tn.gov, 615-741-4400

rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov, 615-741-1260

lt.gov.randy.mcnally@capitol.tn.gov, 615-741-6806

Marsha Livingston

Clinton

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Letter: No good reason to support Tennessee school vouchers