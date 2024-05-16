"Let's raise a glass": Eric Swalwell slams Jim Jordan for issuing subpoena on AG Garland, while defying Jan. 6 subpoena.

Rep. Eric Swalwell on Thursday slammed Rep. Jim Jordan for issuing a subpoena on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, while defying a congressional subpoena over his actions related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Let's raise a glass: It's been about two years — two years this week. May 12 is when Jim Jordan, our chairman, was subpoenaed and asked to comply with his subpoena for his role, his interaction with the former president, on the January 6th attack of the Capitol. And so we are now 735 days in … and this committee has the nerve, this committee has the temerity, to seek compliance from the attorney general,” the California Democrat said, referencing the Ohio Republican, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“I actually think you should not be able to bring any subpoena of another person if you are out of compliance of your own subpoena. That seems to make a lot of sense to me, and we'll have an amendment to address that a little bit later,” Swalwell added.

Republicans had called the hearing to question Garland over denying their request for audio recordings from President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur in the classified documents case.