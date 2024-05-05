Let our Space Team bring you all the essential Starliner info

"Are there astronauts flying?"

That always tops the questions our Space Team receives when live blogging a launch. The presence of astronauts on the spacecraft ups the excitement level. For Monday's planned launch, add in that it's a maiden crewed voyage of a still relatively new spacecraft — basically a test flight with people onboard — and no surprise, there's a lot of anticipation.

Hopefully, you've been following our extensive coverage of the Starliner inaugural crewed flight. We've tried to anticipate and answer your questions: Who are the astronauts on this crewed flight (one, Suni Williams has a Florida Tech connection), how is this spacecraft different than SpaceX's Dragon, where can you watch this launch and so much more.

In Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY, we give you the total user's guide of everything you need to know ahead of Monday night's planned launch. We also look at The Boeing Company's recent aviation-related troubles and talk to experts about whether that should cause any concern on the space side.

One caveat about Sunday's paper: our deadlines are such that a last-minute change to launch time or even launch day won't be reflected in our Page One story. Be sure to visit floridatoday.com to check in on any changes or updates to the launch plan and, of course, you'll want to be with our space team as they take you live through Monday night's countdown at floridatoday.com.

Also in Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY is a story about the closing of a longtime flea market. Whether you are a flea market fan or not, I guarantee you'll enjoy this read about a slice of Americana going away. Editor Britt Kennerly has a beautiful touch to her writing as you'll see in this story.

Other things to look for inside Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY

Engagement Editor John A. Torres tells us about the time retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Posey saved him and others from a human trafficking charge. The incident predated my time at FLORIDA TODAY so it was news to me, and it's quite a story.

Trending Reporter Michelle Spitzer looks at how some of our cities got their names. Our Style cover brings you information on Mother's Day buffets — don't wait to reserve your spot. You don't want to disappoint mom.

We also have a story by Investigative Reporter Eric Rogers about a politician who has been much in the news lately coming to talk to Brevard Republicans.

