A legislative shakeup is brewing in Madison ahead of new, more competitive election maps

MADISON – State Rep. John Macco announced this week he won't seek reelection after a decade in the Assembly — the latest in a string of lawmakers who have decided to leave the Legislature or seek another elected office following the conclusion of the body's work for the year.

Macco had previously signaled his current term could be his last but during a recent legislative debate over redistricting he pledged he would represent his district “come heck or high water” even if new maps removed his home from the boundaries.

The recent redrawing of Wisconsin's legislative boundaries stirred a shakeup in the Capitol, with a slate of lawmakers choosing to retire or run in new districts to avoid competing against fellow incumbents — along with the usual churn that comes with lawmakers seeking other offices or opting to leave their posts at the conclusion of a legislative session.

The legislative shuffling combined with the enactment of newly competitive districts could contribute to a more lively August and November election season for legislative seats.

Here are the state lawmakers who have announced plans to step down or run for another position:

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison

The former Senate Minority Leader announced in November that she will leave the Legislature to run for Dane County executive.

Agard, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2020 after serving eight years in the Assembly. Prior to that, she served four years on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. She was unanimously selected by her Democratic colleagues to lead the caucus in 2022, after Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, chose not to seek reelection.

"I've been working hard to plant seeds and tend to them, and I believe very strongly that there are good people that will come up behind and make sure that we do cross the finish line on some of these policies that we haven't been able to address — gun violence and cannabis and expansion of health care or Child Care Counts," Agard told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel when she announced her plans.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg

Anderson, 37, has served in the Assembly since 2017. He is one of three Democratic members of the Assembly seeking to replace Agard in the 16th Senate District.

“I first ran for office because of the hardships I endured after a drunk driver took the lives of my family and left me paralyzed. While that experience was incredibly painful, it also lit a fire inside me. It made me want to dedicate my life to public service and fix what was broken in our system," Anderson said in a statement.

Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison

Baldeh, 52, has served in the Assembly since 2021 and previously for six years on the Madison City Council. He is one of three Democratic members of the Assembly seeking to replace Agard in the 16th Senate District.

"I am looking forward to this campaign and having an opportunity to meet the residents of Dane, Jefferson, and Dodge counties. This is a diverse district comprising suburban, rural and urban communities- each with their own needs and prospects for positive change," Baldeh said in a statement.

Rep. Marisabel Cabrera, D-Milwaukee

Marisabel Cabrera

Cabrera, 48, has represented the state's 9th Assembly District since 2019. In the April 2 election, Cabrera was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court with 51% of the vote.

"I’m running for judge to ensure our judicial system treats people with respect, compassion, and impartiality so that people understand their rights and obligations in proceedings and get a fair shake," she said in a statement about her judicial candidacy.

Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville

Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville.

Conley, 64, announced in February that she would not seek reelection to the 44th Assembly District, to which she was first elected in 2020.

"It is an incredible honor to represent and serve the people of Janesville. I am grateful to all who have shared their thoughts, ideas and suggestions with me to move our state forward. Your words and heartfelt concerns accompany me to the Capitol. Every perspective is important to me and I did my best to listen intently and fairly represent all who live in the 44th Assembly District," Conley, who previously worked in nonprofit management, said in a statement.

Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo

Dave Considine, Assembly Ag Committee Ranking Minority member, talks with Dairy Business Association members during Ag Day at the Capitol on April 10.

Considine, 71, was first elected to the 81st Assembly District in 2014. The former dairy goat farmer and special education teacher announced in January that he would not seek reelection.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent letters, attended listening sessions, made phone calls, and taken the time to share with me the issues closest to your heart. Sometimes we have agreed on policy solutions and sometimes we have disagreed. As a legislator, I need to hear all perspectives. I am amazed at how much I have learned and grown because of your trust in me," Considine said in a statement.

Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee

Drake, 31, was elected to the 11th Assembly District in 2020. She announced in February she will seek election to the 4th Senate district, which was left vacant when former state Sen. Lena Taylor became a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. A special election date has not been set.

"It is time for the next generation of servant leadership who will build bridges and advocate for innovative solutions for the issues we face today," Drake said in her announcement.

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee

State Rep. Evan Goyke, candidate for Milwaukee City Attorney, delivers his victory speech following the win over Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer at Goyke’s election night celebration at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. in Milwaukee.

Goyke, 41, announced in 2022 that he would run for Milwaukee city attorney in 2024.

A resident of Milwaukee's near west side, Goyke spent 10 years in the Assembly representing District 18. He practiced law as a state public defender for about 2½ years after graduating from Marquette University Law School in 2009 and before declaring his candidacy for Assembly.

"The city has seen what happens if that office doesn’t have effective, accountable, transparent leadership," Goyke told the Journal Sentinel when he announced his plans. "I think many people in our community have learned just how important that office is to the residents of the city as well as the city as an entity itself."

Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown

State Sen. Daniel Knodl, R-Germantown, is shown in the state Senate Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

The freshman senator, who represents the 8th Senate district, told Wispolitics.com in February he plans to run for the Assembly District currently held by Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen in the Menomonee Falls area.

“I can continue to represent my hometowns of Menomonee Falls and Germantown without having to engage in a costly primary with Senator Stroebel, who is a very respected, conservative member of the Senate," Knodl, 65, said in a statement.

Knodl and GOP Sen. Duey Stroebel of the Town of Cedarburg now reside in the same Senate district under the state's new legislative maps. Knodl said the decision to run for the Assembly, where he served for 14 years before being elected to the state Senate in 2023, makes sense because the district is his home.

Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview

John Macco

Macco, 65, most recently served as chair of the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means and the vice-chair of the Assembly Committee on Audit. He was first elected to the 88th Assembly District in 2014.

“Elected service has been and continues to be a high honor of citizenship. I have strived to serve the people of the 88th diligently and honorably for a decade. I have always been keenly aware that my title is Representative and, in that capacity, my primary role was to represent and serve this district," Macco said in a statement.

Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser

Gae Magnafici (R - Dresser)

Magnafici, 71, was first elected to the 28th Assembly District in 2018 after a career in nursing.

"My time in government has reinforced my belief in the power of freedom — the freedom to live without undue reliance on government support, and the freedom that comes from being a responsible, self-reliant American citizen. It’s a lesson I will carry into retirement as I continue to advocate for policies that empower individuals and ensure our community thrives on the principles of liberty and self-determination," Magnafici said in a statement.

Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Representative LaKeshia Myers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Myers represents the 12th assembly district in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Myers, 39, has represented the 12th Assembly District since 2019. She announced plans to run for the 4th Senate seat shortly after Taylor resigned the seat to be sworn in as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Taylor has said Myers has her support to take over the seat but indicated she would not engage in the race any further after being sworn in as a judge.

Myers said she and Taylor, both Democrats, align on "probably 99.9%" of legislative issues, and they've worked together on juvenile justice, agriculture and education.

Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha

Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, speaking.

Ohnstad, 71, was first elected to the 65th Assembly District in 2012, after a career in the auto industry that included decades in union leadership.

"This was not an easy decision. In fact it was among one of the hardest I’ve had to make. I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I have done. Whether it was fighting for better schools, advocating for affordable healthcare, or working to create more job opportunities, it’s been an honor to be a part of a caucus which strives to put the interests of Wisconsinites first," Ohnstad said in a statement.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi

'Plumer, 69, was first elected to the 42nd Assembly District in a 2018 special election.

"When our four daughters were young, I worked two and sometimes three jobs so my bride could stay home and provide them with a loving and safe upbringing, something I will never regret. The downside being, I missed a great deal of their extracurricular activities. As they grew into adulthood and started their own families, I promised myself I would not allow that to happen with our grandchildren, but here we are," Plumer said in a statement announcing his plans to retire.

Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, D-Cottage Grove

Ratcliff, 47, is one of three Democratic members of the Assembly seeking to replace Agard in the 16th Senate District. Ratcliff, who is in her first Assembly term, also serves on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

"In the Assembly, I have championed reproductive rights, fair maps, expanding broadband, equal rights and safety for our LGBTQ+ residents, and services for veterans and seniors," Ratcliff said in a statement.

Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon

Sapik, 39, will leave the Assembly after being elected to represent its 73rd District in 2022.

"Being a good legislator means you do what’s best for your district and the state, and that is what I have done. I continue to have difficult conversations and challenge authority to benefit this region," the onion broker said in a statement. "There will be ample opportunity for future political endeavors, and I highly anticipate that I will not quickly fade into the night."

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point

Rep. Katrina Shankland

Shankland, 36, has represented the 71st Assembly District since 2013.

She is running against Eau Claire non-profit leader Rebecca Cooke in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The winner of the August contest will face Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in November.

Shankland is backed by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan.

Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay

Shelton, 43, has represented the 90th Assembly District since 2021. She announced in February that she would not seek a third term.

"This decision has been difficult, as it has been an immense privilege to represent the incredible people of Green Bay. My decision to not seek re-election is rooted in my desire to prioritize and devote more time to my family and my professional goals outside the State Assembly," Shelton said in a statement.

This story may be updated.

