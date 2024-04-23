At least two mountain lion sightings reported in Hesperia

At least two mountain lion sightings were reported in the southwest portion of Hesperia, city officials announced on Monday.

The sighting were reported in the area of 9th Avenue and Sultana Street, as well as near Farmington Street and Wilson Way, Hesperia city officials said in statement posted to social media.

"While there is no cause for alarm, we urge everyone to exercise caution when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk, when mountain lions are most active," according to the statement.

City staff continued monitoring the situation alongside the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday evening, officials added.

The National Park Service gave the following advice for mountain lion encounters.

If you see a mountain lion:

Stay calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly. Face the lion and stand upright.

Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up, if possible, so they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. Biologists surmise mountain lions don't recognize standing humans as prey. On the other hand, a person squatting or bending over looks a lot like a four-legged prey animal. If you're in mountain lion habitat, avoid squatting, crouching, or bending over, even when picking up children.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion was asked to contact Hesperia Animal Control at (760) 947-1707.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Mountain lion sightings reported in Hesperia