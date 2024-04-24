At least six current state lawmakers have been arrested while in office. None have resigned.

Clockwise from top left: Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault), Senator Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood), Rep. Matt Grossell (R-Clearbrook), Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury), Rep. Brion Curran (DFP-White Bear Lake), Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud). All six have been arrested while serving in the Legislature. Photos via the Minnesota Legislature.

Minnesota senators are expected to adhere to “the highest standard of ethical conduct,” according to the legislative body’s rulebook.

House members, similarly, must show “good citizenship and high personal integrity,” according to the House code of conduct.

But living up to those standards has proven to be a challenge for at least six current lawmakers who have been arrested for various crimes while in office.

As the Senate debates how to respond to the arrest of Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, on first-degree burglary charges, here is the complete list of legislators — that we know of — who have committed criminal offenses while serving as elected officials.

As of this writing, all remain in office.

Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, driving while intoxicated

On October 3, 2020, Jasinski, then the assistant majority leader, was pulled over on suspicion of driving drunk. He initially took “complete responsibility” for the incident but eventually pleaded guilty on a lesser charge and was placed on probation for one year.

Sen. Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood, driving while intoxicated

On January 8, 2022, then-Rep. Tou Xiong was booked into the Anoka County jail after being pulled over in Blaine. He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.11% within two hours of the stop. He pleaded guilty to DWI charges and was ordered to a year of probation and a $288 fine.

Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, drunk and disorderly conduct, trespassing and driving while intoxicated

Grossell’s first arrest as a lawmaker occurred in May 2019 and happened after a drunken incident at a hotel bar near the Capitol. He was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, but had the charges dismissed after entering a court-ordered diversion program.

That diversion wasn’t entirely successful, however, as Grossell was arrested again in 2023, this time on DWI charges. After blowing a 0.15 blood alcohol content — nearly twice the legal limit — he pleaded guilty later that year.

Grossell, a retired sheriff’s deputy, is the only legislator on the list with arrests stemming from two separate incidents.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, driving while intoxicated

In July 2023 a person called in a complaint after watching a man consume alcohol in a liquor store parking lot in Mora and then get into a car. That man turned out to be Dan Wolgamott, who was pulled over after a trooper saw his car weaving within its lane.

Wolgamott, who was named the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legislator of the year less than one month before his arrest, eventually pleaded guilty to the DWI charge.

Rep. Brion Curran, DFL-White Bear Lake, driving while intoxicated

In October 2023 Brion Curran, a former Chisago County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested after driving into a ditch on I-35. Curran “showed signs of impairment,” according to the police report, refused field sobriety tests, and eventually blew a BAC twice the legal limit.

Curran pleaded guilty early in 2024.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, first-degree burglary

Mitchell was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s house dressed in black and attempting to take several items belonging to her late father.

According to the police report, Mitchell told officers “I know I did something bad,” and “clearly I’m not good at this.” She later claimed in a Facebook post that she was simply checking in on a family member with dementia and denied stealing anything.

Mitchell has been released from jail and is awaiting her day in court.

If you know of any recent lawmaker arrests that we missed, please drop us a line.

The post At least six current state lawmakers have been arrested while in office. None have resigned. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.