At least 7 children, aged 12 to 17, were wounded in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, police say

At least seven children between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis, where a large group was gathered, police said.

Officers were on patrol when they heard “several shots actively being fired” near the Circle Centre Mall around 11:30 p.m. local time, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

They rushed to the scene to find “a large group of juveniles,” including six with gunshot wounds, Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Tanya Terry told reporters Sunday morning.

All the wounded children were taken to local hospitals and a seventh arrived later at an area hospital, Terry said, adding that all the victims are in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many people opened fire. No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning, according to Indianapolis police.

Police believe multiple firearms were involved and are investigating the scene, Terry said.

“It is extremely concerning to us that so many of our young people have been victims of gun violence this evening,” Terry said, “Once again, we have a situation where young people are resolving conflict with gun violence, and it has to stop.”

Police didn’t provide information on the nature of the gathering, but Terry said police have noticed in the evenings a large crowd of juveniles moving around the downtown area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

