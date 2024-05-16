Learning about Endangered Species at the Virginia Aquarium

Educator and Community Engagement Coordinator Max Wright talks about Endangered Species Day at the Digital Desk.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What’s an endangered species? Are you aware of ones that live right around you in Hampton Roads? What about globally?

Friday, May 17 marks Endangered Species Day. The annual day marks a time for the public to learn more about endangered and threatened species and efforts to help them.

The Virginia Aquarium joined the Digital Desk to talk about endangered species, activity programming and continued education. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Educator and Community Engagement Coordinator Max Wright shared what you need to know about species local to Hampton Roads and around the globe.

What is an endangered species?

When a species is endangered, it means it is in danger of extinction, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Saying a species is threatened takes it a step back. Threatened species are likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.

To understand the full description and determining factors, read the text from the Endangered Species Act of 1973, here.

Here are photos of endangered and threatened species at the Virginia Aquarium, below.























What is the Endangered Species Act?

The act was signed by President Richard Nixon in 1973. According to NOAA, the act “provides a framework to conserve and protect endangered and threatened species and their habitats both domestically and abroad.”

Read the Endangered Species Act of 1973 on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website.

In 2023, the Endangered Species Act turned 50. Over the years, the list has changed. In 2023 the list grew by thousands of species.

Just two weeks ago, the House voted to remove gray wolves from the endangered list in 48 states. Currently, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working to complete work on a first-ever national recovery plan for wolves, expected to be completed by December 2025.

US House votes to remove wolves from endangered list in 48 states

Who decides what is endangered?

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species looks at the conservation status of species internationally. Other agencies exist that take a look at endangered species in different regions around the globe, like agencies in the United States.

Events at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

On Friday, May 17 visit the aquarium to celebrate Endangered Species Day.

There will be activities in the North Building including matching games, a scavenger hunt and more. A local author Geremiah will be on site in the Promenade Hall, collaborating with some activities.

Don’t miss your chance to win a rare endangered species trading card created by the aquarium, available while supplies last. The trading cards share information about the animals’ adoption dates, keeper inside knowledge, favorite snacks and more.

Some of the endangered and threatened species at the museum featured on the trading cards are: Pennie, Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle, Teman, Komodo Dragon, Ralf, Tomistoma Crocodile, and Mena, Zebra Shark.

Visit virginiaaquarium.com to find out more information about the aquarium’s exhibits and events.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.