Learn about Knoxville's updated plans for a south waterfront pedestrian bridge

Knoxvillians can get an update this month about the proposed pedestrian bridge that could connect the University of Tennessee campus to the south waterfront.

An information session is set for 9-10 a.m. April 18 at the Knoxville Chamber, 17 Market Square #201. The event is free, but registration is required.

Rebekah Jane Justice, Knoxville's chief of urban design and development, and Ben Bentley, executive director and CEO of Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, will present information about the bridge proposal and partnerships.

The bridge would connect South Knoxville to the University of Tennessee's main campus and Fort Sanders, spanning the river from Clancy Avenue on the south side to the pedestrian concourse on the north, between Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center and Pratt Pavilion.

"(The bridge) is an opportunity to redevelop historically industrial property while providing sustainable and economic development linkage between the South Waterfront, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville (UT), downtown Knoxville and the expanding greenway system," the city's website says.

The city applied for necessary federal funding for the bridge

Mayor Indya Kincannon has applied for $25 million in federal funds to take the bridge to the finish line.

It's the city's second attempt at securing federal funds through a RAISE grant, but officials are confident a new and less expensive design will sway things their way this time.

"We feel like we have a much more competitive application for this year," Justice told Knox News in March.

In September, the city accepted $20 million in Tennessee Department of Transportation funds earmarked for building the bridge. It also hired an engineering consulting firm to improve the design.

How is the city cutting costs for the pedestrian bridge project?

CDM Smith, the Knoxville-based engineering firm hired by the city, was able to cut costs by $10 million since the city last applied for federal funds by using materials that don't need to be painted or repainted.

That means the city wouldn't have to use expensive painting and cleaning products, according the grant application.

Who will pay for the Knoxville pedestrian bridge?

City officials have made it clear the $60 million project won't plunge Knoxville into debt.

Most of the money for the bridge would come from state and federal grants, aside from $15 million in tax increment financing from Knoxville's Community Development Corporation.

Justice said the bridge will pay for itself through an anticipated increase in property tax revenues that come with new investments as a result of the bridge.

Ryan Wilusz contributed to this report.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe

Aerial view of the proposed pedestrian bridge across the Tennessee River.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Learn about the south waterfront pedestrian bridge at April 18 session