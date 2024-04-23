LDWF begins offering online duck stamp purchases

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — LDWF announced that the option to buy duck stamps online will now be available.

On Monday, LDWF announced customers will now have the option to purchase a Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp online or at their local license vendor. Customers can also continue to purchase stamps at the LDWF Baton Rouge headquarters office or through the mail.

The new 2024-2025 duck stamp will be available for purchase on June 1.

