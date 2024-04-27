LCPD to host ‘Fentanyl Awareness Day’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) and several community service organizations will host a National Fentanyl Awareness Day event from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut St., in Las Cruces, LCPD announced in a news release.

The free event will provide information on substance use disorders, available resources and treatment services for those wishing to learn more about the dangers of the synthetic opioid, according to LCPD.

“National Fentanyl Awareness Day began in 2022 to recognize the growing risks that fentanyl poses in our communities. Nationwide, it’s estimated that 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl,” read the news release,

