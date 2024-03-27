Lawyers for Diddy say he's subject to 'witch hunt'

STORY: A lawyer for music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs said Tuesday the rapper was being targeted by a "witch hunt."

That came a day after federal authorities raided two of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles-- and amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

A lawyer for Combs said the raids, paired with the quote “advanced, coordinated media presence” at the properties, were quote “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to those comments, nor has it said what it is investigating with regard to Combs.

The agency has broad jurisdiction to probe the illegal movement of people, goods, money, technology and contraband into, out of and throughout the United States, including sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old, who has gone by P. Diddy, Puff Daddy and Diddy, is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop.

Last November, R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, known as ‘Cassie,’ accused Combs of subjecting her to physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape during their decade-long relationship.

The lawsuit cited violations of sex trafficking and human trafficking statutes.

Combs denied the allegations, and settled with Ventura under confidential terms.

The lawsuit was one of at least four civil complaints in recent months leveling sexual assault allegations against Combs.