Lawsuit Planned After Deputy Spooked by Falling Acorn Fires Gun at Suspect
A lawsuit is now being filed after a man says he was wrongfully shot at. Video released shows a deputy screaming “shots fired,” then takes out his gun and fires it multiple times at the patrol car. The man inside the car, in police custody, was not hurt, deputies say. What prompted the deputy to fire his weapon was not a gunshot but a falling acorn, investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say. Inside Edition Digital has more.