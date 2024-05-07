Lawmakers’ push to protect workers from excessive heat criticized by business groups

At least 436 people died from heat exposure between 2011 and 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Months after federal officials declared 2023 the world’s warmest year on record by far, New Jersey lawmakers are moving forward with protections for workers forced to toil in excessive heat.

A bill that would require state labor officials to implement a heat stress standard that would trigger action from employers to protect their workers advanced unanimously in the Senate’s labor committee Monday but drew major ire from the business community.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of confusion, and I think this needs some serious feedback and work to it to see what the scope and unintended consequences of this bill,” said Mike Egenton of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Under the measure, introduced by Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union), employers would be required to implement a plan to protect their workers from excessive heat. At a minimum, their plan must include providing cold water, offering rest breaks and access to shade or cool-down areas, limiting the time workers are exposed to heat, and having an emergency response in case an employee becomes ill or injured, among other things. Employers would also be required to postpone non-urgent tasks until a heat wave is over.

“No workers should have to choose between their job and going home safely. If irresponsible non-union employers are allowed to profit from mistreating the employees, it creates a race to the bottom where we all lose and when lives are at stake,” said Gerardo Cortez, a UPS driver and member of Teamsters Local 177.

At least 436 people died from heat exposure between 2011 and 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says heat is the leading cause of death among all weather-related phenomena in the United States, and notes that workers of color in essential jobs are disproportionately subject to hot working conditions.

All employees would also be mandated to take training on how to recognize high-risk heat days and signs of when someone is suffering from heat-related illness under Cryan’s bill. Within 30 days of the bill’s enactment, employers would have to begin maintaining data on their prevention plan and all heat-related injuries and fatalities. The Department of Labor would oversee enforcement of the bill’s provisions and maintain a program to educate employers on heat stress standards.

Critics of the measure say the law is impractical as written and would lead to disruptions in their daily job responsibilities.

“It’s another burden on top of the other plans we got to do, and again, taking time away from patient care to do this,” said John Indyk of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents the long-term care industry.

Regulations like this would continue to make New Jersey a hostile business climate, said Elissa Frank, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. Noting that OSHA is currently crafting heat-stress standards, she said New Jersey doesn’t need another labor mandate when federal regulations are impending. OSHA began the rule-making process nearly four years ago.

Some complaints lie with how broad the legislation is. Eric Blomgren of the New Jersey Gasoline Association said often, gas stations are staffed with one or two employees. If people take mandatory paid rest breaks, the gas station might have to shut down during that time or hire another worker, increasing payroll costs, he said. He suggested amending the bill to carve out businesses with few employees.

Eileen Kean of the National Federation of Independent Business also stressed the wide-ranging applicability, from people working in kitchens in the summer to car dealers in parking lots. She said the regulations aren’t needed because the job market is so tough right now that businesses want to retain their workers.

“Why would employers try to not take care of their employees? I would argue in our current business climate, employers are taking better care of their employees than they ever did, because when you get your team, you get good people, you want to keep them and treat them well,” she said.

But people with first-hand experience of working in the heat pleaded with lawmakers to enact these protections. They say without regulations, companies will put production and profit over workers’ safety.

It can exceed 100 degrees in the back of a metal delivery truck, Cortez said. And if it takes more than a minute to find the package he’s delivering, he’s drenched in sweat and lightheaded, he said. His union fought for protections and accommodations in their contract, like fans in new trucks and access to ice machines, but he knows thousands of warehouse workers and other drivers can’t push back on their bosses’ demands.

Washington Rodriguez works at a warehouse, and has watched his fellow workers pass out on the job because of the heat. The water fountain at his job is so far away that people must choose between drinking water and potentially losing their jobs over bad production numbers or stress their bodies out and keep up with demand, said Rodriguez, who testified on behalf of Make the Road New Jersey, a labor and immigration organization.

“I’ve seen too many employers demonstrate year after year they are willing to sacrifice workers for profits. We must have a law that holds all employers to a common sense level of responsibility for protecting the workers in extreme heat,” he said. “Keeping workers safe is not too much to ask.”

The post Lawmakers’ push to protect workers from excessive heat criticized by business groups appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.