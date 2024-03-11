Lawler defends bipartisan budget vote despite cut to federal law enforcement

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River, allies himself closely with law enforcement. He regularly rails on social media about crime. At his Town Hall meetings, he typically applauds the police for protecting the community. He’s pictured with a uniformed female officer in a recent political flyer.

Nevertheless, the 2024 federal budget bill he voted for last week included cuts of $1 billion to the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lawler’s colleagues in the GOP House majority, such as Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, said the cuts were needed to restrain law enforcement agencies that had overreached into the lives of Americans. House conservatives say the DOJ has targeted parents while others say the agency has meddled in the censorship practices of social media companies.

Rep. Mike Lawler talks with his constituents during his Mobile Office Hours event at Haverstraw Village Hall Feb. 22, 2024.

After all, it's U.S. Justice Department Special Council Jack Smith who has two cases pending against former President Donald Trump, who appears likely to be the GOP standard-bearer in this year’s presidential election.

Lawler was among 132 of 221 House Republicans who joined House Democrats to pass the $460 billion spending plan and avoid a partial government shutdown. His spokesman, Nate Soule, said that in a split Congress, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats in charge in the Senate, you need to compromise.

“In a divided government, everyone isn’t going to get everything they want in every piece of legislation,” Soule said. “But his bill, negotiated with President Biden, Sen. Schumer and Speaker Johnson, represented a win for NY-17 and Congressman Lawler’s constituents.”

Opposing takes on supporting law enforcement

Lawler took the vote as he gears up his reelection campaign in the 17th District, which comprises Rockland and Putnam counties, Westchester County north of White Plains, and a sliver of southern Dutchess County.

Lawler’s likely opponent in November, former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-Sleepy Hollow, said Lawler’s vote to cut the federal law enforcement budget was the third time in Lawler’s first term that he has voted to cut law enforcement funding as part of the budget impasse, which has dragged on since the federal fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

Jones cited FBI warnings that the cuts would reduce the agency's ability to combat illegal drugs, gangs and violent crime. He noted that the cuts in the bill voted on Wednesday were insisted upon by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, who was intent on slashing spending while backing Trump’s calls to cut Department of Justice funding.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones said the House GOP majority has become a "wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump legal team.

“Under Mike Lawler and the extreme MAGA Republicans, Congress has gone from being the People’s House to a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump legal team,” Jones said. “Mike Lawler does all these things while pretending to ‘Back the Blue’ in photo ops.”

Lawler’s campaign spokesman Chris Russell maintained Jones, who served in Congress from 2021 to 2023, lacked credibility to criticize the incumbent.

"Mondaire Jones is a 'defund the police', open borders radical who has zero credibility on the issue of law enforcement and public safety,” Russell said. “Congressman Lawler has - and will continue to have - strong backing from law enforcement in this campaign because the last thing we need representing the Hudson Valley in Congress is a Hochul-Adams clone like Mondaire Jones.”

Jones, however, stands by his record in Congress.

“When I was in Congress, I never voted to cut funding for police,” he said. “When the Democrats had the gavel, we never included provisions to cut law enforcement. We funded at record levels. It’s all smoke and mirrors with the Republicans. Every allegation of theirs is an admission.”

What Lawler likes about budget bill

For Lawler, the vote on the budget bills was an opportunity to showcase how he can work in a bipartisan fashion on Capitol Hill. The vote also avoided an unpopular government shutdown, which some of his GOP colleagues wanted. Another deadline looms on March 22 for the remaining government agencies.

Lawler said the spending bills provided crucial funding for programs he supports: expanded military construction, food programs for the poor, Amtrak train service, services for veterans as well as Social Security and Medicare.

On policy issues, the funding compromise preserved access to contraception, which members of the far-right GOP Freedom Caucus sought to cut, and extended for seven years the Undetectable Firearms Act, one of Lawler's legislative priorities, which outlaws the manufacture or possession of firearms not detectable by metal detectors.

The bill included $36 million in community projects within Lawler's district, including $2 million to the town of Carmel for its long-delayed Swan Cove park project on Lake Mahopac, and $7.5 million for pedestrian infrastructure projects in Putnam County.

Those community projects also included $815,000 for upgrades to the communications system for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Russell said Lawler did what he had to do to keep the government open.

“The bottom line is that this bill has earned strong bipartisan support - including every New York Democrat in Congress - and includes gun safety measures, protects Medicare and Social Security, and avoids a government shutdown," he said.

