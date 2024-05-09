Law Professor Shows How New Donald Trump Trial Tactic Could Backfire In 2 Big Ways

New York University law professor Ryan Goodman on Wednesday explained how an expected change in tactics from Donald Trump’s legal team in his hush money trial could ultimately backfire on the former president.

CNN’s Erin Burnett noted how Trump’s attorneys are reportedly considering conducting a more intense and thorough cross-examination of porn actor Stormy Daniels when the trial resumes Thursday.

Daniels’ alleged 2006 affair with Trump and his alleged payment to keep her quiet before the 2016 election is the focus of the criminal case. Trump is accused of falsifying business documents to cover up the payment. He denies the allegations.

Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday included intimate details of her alleged sexual encounter with the then-reality TV personality.

“I think it backfires, especially if by going after Stormy Daniels in order to protect Trump’s ‘reputation’” in the public eye, Goodman predicted of Trump’s defense team grilling his former paramour.

Firstly, Goodman said it could see Daniels testifying “more and more about the details as to why she now is saying that she felt uncomfortable in the situation and some of the testimony that she gave is towards the end of the spectrum of nonconsensual sexual encounter.”

The more that Trump’s lawyers elicit from Daniels “could actually be worse for him,” he said.

Secondly, Trump’s team may “actually have a basis to appeal” but that could be nixed if they go too hard on Daniels, said Goodman. A call for a mistrial because of “salacious” and prejudicial information from Daniels will be void because they “will actually be eliciting it, potentially, so that also might undermine their ability to use that as a basis to appeal the final judgment,” he added.

