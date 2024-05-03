Laura Ingraham Not Pleased After CNN Airs Michael Cohen's Crude Nickname For Trump

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham seethed at CNN on Thursday after host Jake Tapper shared a wild tidbit from former President Donald Trump’s trial.

In court on Thursday, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, read out a crude nickname for his client during a hearing about the gag order against Trump.

Blanche was trying to convince Judge Juan Merchan that Trump should be allowed to defend himself against criticism, even if it means attacking witnesses in the case.

It was during this argument that the moniker “VonShitzinPantz” entered the court record, as Blanche read out critical tweets from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, a key witness for the prosecution.

It drew laughs in the courtroom, and again from a panel on CNN, when Tapper shared it, telling viewers, “I apologize for this update.”

Ingraham was not amused.

She complained that CNN had been fixated on covering the trial — a historic, first-ever criminal trial for a former president — and showed Fox News viewers a clip of Tapper telling the “VonShitzinPants” anecdote.

Ingraham deadpanned.

“This is CNN,” she snarked. “Where does James Earl Jones go to get his voiceover back?”

Ingraham is not happy with CNN using a certain Trump nickname today pic.twitter.com/iOLnx6S4k7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2024

The trial, which is taking place in Manhattan, is in its third week.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment that Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to prevent her from sharing her claim she had an affair with Trump.

