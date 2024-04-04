Latvia pledges further ammunition and drones to Ukraine

Latvia is to provide Ukraine with further military aid for its defence against Russia, as Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced a new aid package following a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Equipment and technical resources from the army of the Baltic EU and NATO country are to be handed over in April, she said.

Ammunition, explosives and weapons, transport vehicles, personal kit and auxiliary equipment will all be part of the package, Siliņa said in Riga on Thursday.

In addition, Latvia would soon be sending the first drones, each worth €1 million ($1.01 million), to Ukraine, she added.

Siliņa said that the Ukrainians had already tested the unmanned aircraft and recognized them as suitable for combat. She said her government wants to provide €10 million for the development of drones this year.

Siliņa also announced that "one or more people" may also be sent to Ukraine to coordinate technical issues concerning the drones more quickly and flexibly on site.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years and is largely dependent on Western support for its military equipment.

With the announcement of the new aid package, the total military aid provided by Latvia will reach a value of €392 million, Siliņa said.